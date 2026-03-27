People are adopting Clavicular’s “by-yourself-maxxing” into their daily vocabulary

The younger generation is creating words that end with the suffix "-maxxing" to essentially describe maximizing on a certain trend or aspect of themselves.

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Looksmaxxing streamer Clavicular recently went up to a woman at a pool party saying, "You’re like by-yourself-maxxing." Now, people on social media are loving the term.

What did Clavicular say?

The manosphere influencer walked up to a woman in a bikini who was vibing by herself at the pool party. He eased down to have a conversation with her, saying, "You’re like by-yourself-maxxing. I feel bad. Are you okay?"

She reassured him that she was just having a good time people-watching before they talked about where she was from.

The interaction was caught on camera as the person filming followed him around the crowded pool party, with another camera operator standing directly in the pool while he filmed other young partiers in the background.

In the end, the conversation itself was a nothing sandwich, with a woman minding her own business, enjoying the party, and having her peace interrupted by Clavicular.

In that sense, his calling her people-watching "by-yourself-maxxing" was fairly appropriate: she was maximizing her introverted preferences of not being in the thick of the party while still getting to enjoy the atmosphere.

@riskmaxxing pointed out the familiarity of the pool scene with the Jersey girl, saying, "clav’s just doing his version of jersey shore."

Going up to girls and saying “Damn you’re like byyourselfmaxxing” might be the new method✍️ pic.twitter.com/vJzkYU6xmE — Corporate Dudes (@corporatedudes) March 25, 2026

People, especially women, were loving the phrase "by-yourself-maxxing." Many commenters on X said they were going to start using it in their personal vocabulary, while others said it described themselves and how they socialize perfectly.

@alyssavingan tweeted, "Unfortunately I will be adopting 'bymyselfmaxxing' into my personal lexicon immediately."

@zoeloveshouses added, "byyourselfmaxxing is the most me thing i've ever heard."

"She should’ve replied 'no I’m actually peoplewatchingmaxxing,'" @urbvnnarry suggested.

@neverlie posited, "His autistic social skills honestly make him hilarious."

“byyourselfmaxxing” he’s unintentionally the funniest man ever? https://t.co/6LfDyqNHoL — kira ? (@kirawontmiss) March 26, 2026

Not everyone was impressed with the term, of course. @TheBurnswalls shared the opinion, "If you come up to me and end any single word with 'maxing, ' I'm going to cave your face in."

Other people chose to embrace the chaos, like @PresidentToguro, who wrote, "The FOYIM is byyourselfmaxxing, solitudemogging the normies, RAISING claviculars cortisol, forcing him to approachmaxx her."

"Every day they're taking something totally normal (making sure people feel included) and calling it a new method," pointed out @CypressDahlia. "On one hand, I'm glad the types of people who watch this are learning basic sociability. On the other hand, learning it thru Clavicular? Just listen to your mom, man."

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