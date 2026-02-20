Burger King just gave customers its president’s phone number to call with complaints. Yes, seriously

Burger King is giving customers something most major corporations never would: direct access to its president.

In a new initiative announced Feb. 18, 2026, Burger King President Tom Curtis shared his personal phone number and invited diners to call or text him directly with complaints, ideas, and feedback.

"Guests are our most important advisors," Curtis said. "We’re grateful that they provide the feedback that is shaping our brand today and in the future."

Curtis says he plans to personally respond to as many messages as possible, framing the move as an effort to strengthen the brand by listening to customers firsthand.

Burger King’s move to collect, respond, and potentially implement customer feedback is a far cry from the "Campbell’s soup is for poor people" stance taken by other mega brands feeding America.

The chain asserts that guest-submitted feedback contributes to the restaurant’s success. Menu innovations, updates to operations in the tech era, and promotions such as the Million Dollar Whopper contest all came from fan (or disgruntled customer) feedback.

Whether the new feedback policy aims to build stronger connections between the brand and its audience will yield positive impacts for customers, or simply extract intellectual property from unpaid sources, remains to be seen. But Curtis is looking forward to hearing from you.

"There’s nothing like hearing from guests firsthand, so I’m excited to have an even greater opportunity to have live open and honest conversations, ask questions, and see how we can create an even better Burger King together," he said.

You got it, boss.

Call or text Burger King President Tom Curtis with your thoughts and ideas directly at (305) 874-0520. Don’t make him regret it—or do.

@burgerking You have thoughts about Burger King, I want to hear them. My phone number is (305)-874-0520. By participating, you agree to program terms at bk.com/yourwayterms. ♬ original sound - Burger King - Burger King

“This is the leader we need,” commented Reddit user u/taylorjosephrummel.

A commenter on Reddit who knows the value of thoughtful feedback wrote, “I'll fix it for 500k in 72 hours.”

Instagram user @alejandraf777 replied to Curtis’ announcement, “This is actually real! I texted them and got a reply, yayy!"

What better way to let Burger King know how they can help you have it your way?

