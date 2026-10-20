A 29-year-old woman wanted suggestions for a destination where she could get married to her boyfriend of three years. She revealed that she was pretty open to different locations. The post, titled “Destination wedding worth it or am I romanticizing,” was shared on r/DestinationWeddings and drew 95 comments as of publication.

The woman started her post by writing that she needed opinions from people who had actually had a destination wedding, as she had started to overthink it. She revealed that she had been with her boyfriend for almost three years. “We LOVE to travel, and I’ve always pictured myself having a destination wedding. Now I’m 29, getting engaged for the first time and realizing I actually have to start making some of these decisions lol.”

The woman shared that her tentative plan was to get engaged in the fall, have a small courthouse ceremony in early 2027 and then hold an actual destination wedding in November 2028. She said she was open to any location. “Roatán, Honduras is VERY high on my list, but I’m also looking at the Caribbean, Central America and Europe. Spain especially. We’re not really considering Mexico or Cancun. Nothing against it; we’ve been to some beautiful weddings there.”

The woman revealed that the main reason she wanted to opt for a destination wedding was that she did not want to plan every tiny detail of a wedding. “Give me some packages, let me customize the things I actually care about and call it a day lol. My aunt is also a travel agent, so we’d use her to help with the travel and logistics side of everything.”

She also wrote that they would pay for the wedding themselves, without any financial help from their families, so she wanted to keep the budget under $20,000. “I don’t need anything crazy or over the top, just a beautiful location, good food, drinks, music and our people. That’s it.”

Concluding her post, the woman asked several questions, including, “So for those who have done it, was your destination wedding worth it? Would you do it again? Is under $20k realistic for what I’m wanting? My other option is skipping the courthouse and destination wedding altogether and just doing a micro wedding here. Did the destination wedding still feel like your actual wedding?”



One commenter wrote, “Not sure why you think that there aren't a ton of decisions with a destination wedding. In some ways, it is more difficult because you are not there to see in person. My son got married in Ireland, and they flew there twice to plan. I am guessing some destination weddings are more cookie cutter, but certainly not all.”

Another commenter wrote, “My stance towards destination weddings is that if you’re doing it in a cheaper location, then you need to make the guest experience worthwhile - that means really splurging on things like an open bar, really good food and drinks, a good party, etc.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/DestinationWeddings. The commenters' identities have not been confirmed.