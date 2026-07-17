Bride Surprised With Late Mother’s Favorite Hand Cream

A bride's wedding video has touched viewers online after she received a tube of hand cream that once belonged to her late mother during the ceremony. According to the video, it was the same cream her mother used before she died when the bride was 11.

Featured Video

In the clip, the bride is standing at the altar holding the tube of hand cream after receiving it from the wedding officiant. A man standing beside her also appears emotional as the surprise gift is revealed.

a celebrante de casamento presenteou a noiva com o CREME que sua MÃE USAVA. ela perdeu a mãe aos 11 anos e, embora não se lembre da sua voz, nunca esqueceu o seu cheiro



a memória olfativa é realmente incrível ?? pic.twitter.com/zfVGCkj5pR — faby jurídico modern family (@fabyollaverass) July 16, 2026

The man in the video appears emotional as well, as he is seen wiping his eyes with a handkerchief multiple times. The bride becomes visibly emotional after receiving the cream, the gift appeared to remind her of her late mother.

Advertisement

The Video Prompted Others to Share Their Stories

"The smell of my father's cologne, I still remember it so vividly too, that once in the store I went and found his scent and started sobbing, the sales assistant was at a loss for words, and there I was, crying," one commenter wrote.

Another user said, "When I worked at Boticário, there was this lady who bought two to three bottles of Arbo because it was the cologne her son used, and she would scent the place with it. He had died super young in a car accident, and it had been at least 10 years by then."

Others commented about how much this simple gesture would affect them. One user said, "I’d have to postpone the wedding because I was going to get so sick from crying," while another posted something similar: "I wouldn't even be able to get married because I'd be crying so much, omg."

Advertisement

The resilience of the bride was also not missed among viewers. In the video, she does not appear to break down, even while using the cream. One commenter wrote, "What impacted me the most in this video is that the beautiful bride didn't break down in tears. If it were me, feeling the scent of Floratta In Silver from my late little mommy, I would have completely broken down crying—I lost her at 18."

The video has prompted hundreds of viewers to share stories about how familiar scents remind them of loved ones they have lost. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details surrounding the wedding gift featured in the video.