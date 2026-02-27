Breaking Bad just lost its perfect score on IMDb as a result of infighting between fans, and more than one fandom is mixed up in the mess.

Featured Video

It's no surprise that Breaking Bad fans don't want to let go of "Ozymandias" being the highest-rated episode of television on IMDb. Who could blame them? Recently, its longstanding 10/10 record tied with the Heated Rivalry episode, "I'll Believe in Anything." However, it came back on top when the Heated Rivalry episode dropped to a 9.9.

AMC

Now, "Ozymandias" is even lower thanks to a feud with Game of Thrones fans.

Advertisement

The Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, released the episode, "In the Name of the Mother," on February 15th. The episode initially earned a 10/10 score on IMDb. Unfortunately, it started to get review-bombed from Breaking Bad fans, who wanted to keep "Ozymandias" on top.

Now, an all-out feud has since broken out between the two fandoms.

From what I gathered BB fans started it. See what happens when unemployed activities match unemployed activities ? — Kev (Rambling bout Arcane and LIS still) (@breakingdead1) February 23, 2026

They aren't messing around.

Advertisement

So I heard winter came for Breaking Bad fans after they review bombed AKOTSK episode 5 on IMDb.. while it’s all childish af I will say this…. find a safer fandom to play with — Mj (@ThisGrayArea) February 21, 2026

Some think the entire thing is dumb...

This is beyond pathetic. ?



A bunch of Breaking Bad fans got butthurt that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms recent episode was nearing a 10/10 rating on IMDB so they review bombed it.



In turn, AKOTSK fanbase began review bombing Breaking Bad's best episode. It's just... soo dumb. https://t.co/mqT6adv1o9 — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) February 20, 2026

...But it's led to good memes.

Advertisement

I cannot express how little I care about the IMDB ratings, but I had this idea for a meme, and I couldn't rest until I made it. pic.twitter.com/MvfX2qv63l — Breaking Bad Daily (@BreakingBad_) February 22, 2026

Many are enjoying the chaos.

Lol, Breaking bad fans on IMDB review bombed the latest Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode so Game of thrones fans review bombed the perfect 10 episode of breaking bad and now no TV show has a perfect 10 ranking on IMDB anymore.



Amazingly petty on all sides. — Paul (@WomanDefiner) February 20, 2026

Fans of other shows are taking the opportunity to praise other top episodes.

Advertisement

The rightful episode has taken its place https://t.co/TpjICoZCUa pic.twitter.com/rxDKVAn5Rk — No Context in Philadelphia (@alwaysunnyooc) February 24, 2026

But Breaking Bad fans are not happy.

Breaking Bad S5E14: "Ozymandias" rating has been dropped to 9.7 from a perfect 13 year IMDB run.?pic.twitter.com/8atHKVEaCl — Aero-V (@xo_aero_v) February 22, 2026

Did they get what they deserved?

Advertisement

I'm a Breaking Bad fan, and don't care a lick about IMDB, but here's my two cents. BB fandom has a toxic side who are single handidly responsible for this. Them being pricks caused a (very minor) damage to the show they claim to love. Learn from it and do better. Or fuck off. — gizmo (@SecondGizmo) February 25, 2026

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

