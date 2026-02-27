Skip to Content
“Breaking Bad” episode loses its perfect score on IMDb after review bomb fandom war

"Find a safer fandom to play with."

8:00 AM CST on February 27, 2026

Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad
AMC/IMDb

Breaking Bad just lost its perfect score on IMDb as a result of infighting between fans, and more than one fandom is mixed up in the mess.

It's no surprise that Breaking Bad fans don't want to let go of "Ozymandias" being the highest-rated episode of television on IMDb. Who could blame them? Recently, its longstanding 10/10 record tied with the Heated Rivalry episode, "I'll Believe in Anything." However, it came back on top when the Heated Rivalry episode dropped to a 9.9.

Dean Norris in Breaking Bad
AMC

Now, "Ozymandias" is even lower thanks to a feud with Game of Thrones fans.

The Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, released the episode, "In the Name of the Mother," on February 15th. The episode initially earned a 10/10 score on IMDb. Unfortunately, it started to get review-bombed from Breaking Bad fans, who wanted to keep "Ozymandias" on top.

Now, an all-out feud has since broken out between the two fandoms.

They aren't messing around.

Some think the entire thing is dumb...

...But it's led to good memes.

Many are enjoying the chaos.

Fans of other shows are taking the opportunity to praise other top episodes.

But Breaking Bad fans are not happy.

Did they get what they deserved?

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak

