Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Bagged Lettuce Controversy Explodes Online As Shoppers Question Food Processing Methods

9:07 AM CDT on July 8, 2026

This woman claims U.S. bagged lettuce is “gassed” and soaked in chlorine

This woman claims U.S. bagged lettuce is “gassed” and soaked in chlorine.

|Images via X/WallStreetApes and Pexels

A video posted on X by @WallStreetApes shows a woman o claiming that U.S. bagged lettuce is “soaked in chlorine, gassed for 14 days and sealed in it.” In the comments, many consumers ask about how packaged salad greens are processed.

Featured Video

In the video, the woman says that bagged products such as spring mix and romaine lettuce undergo controversial treatments before reaching grocery shelves. She also suggested that these practices are banned in several other countries.

However, according to food safety regulations, while some parts of the claim are based on real food processing methods, the claims omit important context about how these food processing methods are regulated.

Later in the video, it is explained that U.S. lettuce processors wash greens using chlorinated water and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP). That process involves gases such as nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and oxygen being used to slow spoilage and extend shelf life.

Advertisement

The process does not involve harmful substances — the gases used are nitrogen, carbon dioxide and oxygen, which occur naturally in the atmosphere.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allows food manufacturers to use antimicrobial washes, including chlorine-based solutions, on fresh produce as part of sanitation processes. The FDA sets specific limits on chlorine concentrations used in produce washing.

So the claim that lettuce is “sealed in gas for 14 days” is a misunderstanding of how modified atmosphere packaging works. The gases are introduced into the package to change the internal atmosphere and slow deterioration, so some packaged greens stay fresh longer.

Advertisement

The woman also says that such practices are “illegal in [third-world] countries.” However, some regions of the European Union, too, have restricted/prohibited some chlorine-based decontamination methods. At the same time, not all forms of such preservation are banned.

On X, some users are urging people to buy whole heads of lettuce from farmers' markets. “Never buy bagged salads!” one wrote as they recommended washing and cutting fresh lettuce at home. Others note that nitrogen and carbon dioxide are common gases and that packaging methods help make affordable, convenient salad products available.

“Fine point; however, there wouldn’t be abundant, cheap salad mix without it,” said another as they specifically explained that such cheaper food preservation methods involve trade-offs. Some criticized government agencies and food companies, while others said they would continue buying packaged greens because of their convenience.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

‘Stop Saying I Starve My Kids’: A Mom’s Video Defending Her Decision to Split One Ice Cream Cone Five Ways Has Divided the Internet

July 8, 2026
Culture

A Man Booked a Five-Star Restaurant for 20 Friends, Got Stuck With a Nearly $8,000 Bill, and Says He Spent His Birthday in Jail

July 8, 2026
Memes

Viral Video Shows Man Standing at Mall Escalator Exit to Block Shoppers — X Suggests an ‘Almighty Shove’

July 8, 2026
Culture

Woman With a Walker Struggled to Open a Door While the Bystander Watched—The Internet is Urging Critics Not to Be Quick to Judge

July 8, 2026
Trending

Woman Climbs on Walmart Counter Screaming Over Electronics Return, Video Shows

July 8, 2026
Culture

‘There’s a Little Maggot’: Viral Video Shows What’s Really Hiding in Wild-Picked Cherries

July 8, 2026
Advertisement