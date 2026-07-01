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Arkansas Bans Soda and Candy From SNAP Benefits Starting July 1 — But a Federal Judge Just Blocked Similar Bans in Five Other States

7:41 AM CDT on July 1, 2026

Arkansas Governor announces ban on Soda and Candy food stamps

Arkansas Governor announces ban on Soda and Candy food stamps

|X/@SarahHuckabee

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted a video to X from a grocery store announcing that SNAP recipients in the state can no longer use food stamps to buy soft drinks or candy as of July 1, 2026.

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"Starting on July 1st here in Arkansas, you will no longer be able to use food stamps to purchase junk food like soft drinks and candy," Sanders said in the video. "We want to make Arkansans more and more healthy."

Arkansas submitted its waiver to the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service in April 2025. USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins signed it in June 2025 with a July 1, 2026 start date, according to the Arkansas Governor's office.

Under the waiver, SNAP benefits can no longer be used to purchase soft drinks — including low- and no-calorie sodas — fruit and vegetable drinks containing less than 50 percent natural juice, candy, and other unhealthy beverages, according to the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service.

More than one-third of Arkansans have diabetes or pre-diabetes, the state has the second-highest diabetes mortality rate in the country, and roughly 40 percent of adults struggle with obesity. Arkansas Medicaid spends at least $300 million annually treating chronic conditions, according to the Governor's office.

Commenters largely supported the restriction, with some raising legal questions. "I quit sodas years ago," the commenter wrote. "It has a lot of sugar that just makes you fat especially if you're prone to diabetes and the acid erodes the enamel on your teeth. It's not something the government should be paying."

Another commenter acknowledged the policy's intent while raising a legal question. "I understand what you're trying to do and it's noble," the commenter wrote, "however, I thought Congress was the only one that could make those decisions from a legal standpoint."

Sanders acknowledged the ruling in her announcement but said the state was moving forward. "Arkansas is moving full speed ahead, because we won't wait around while our people get less and less healthy," she said.

One commenter supported the SNAP program's original purpose while endorsing the new restriction. "Yes! SNAP/EBT wasn't meant to be life long," the commenter wrote. "It's something to help supplement until you find work. There are few exceptions — disabled and unable to work folks — but it's time to get back to the basics."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify all claims made in Governor Sanders' video. All details were derived from Governor Sanders' announcement and the Arkansas Governor's office official website.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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