Passengers on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Seattle received FIFA World Cup-themed merchandise at the gate and onboard.

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In a clip shared by KIRO 7 News, guests can be seen kicking around a large inflatable soccer ball inside the airport while waiting to board their plane. And before passengers stepped onto the plane, an employee announced over the gate speaker that everyone traveling on the flight would receive FIFA World Cup-themed merchandise.

American Airlines surprised passengers on a flight to Seattle with USMNT jerseys, soccer balls, and World Cup-themed care packages waiting at every seat. pic.twitter.com/99Xj4OZ7tL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 19, 2026

Each Passenger Was Given a Team USA Jersey

After boarding the American Airlines flight, travelers found a World Cup-themed care package waiting at their seats. X user @Breaking911 shared another clip showing a passenger approaching their row, offering an up-close look at the items.

Among the gifts were a Team USA jersey, which KIRO 7 News estimated to be worth around $200, a soccer ball, and a limited-edition clear bag. It's unclear whether passengers were expecting the items or if the giveaway was a complete surprise.

While one commenter immediately joked about the gifts, and wrote, “Why does it look like a Waldo convention?” another user said, “Finally a flight where the turbulence is just the crowd chanting GO USA.”

Others praised the airline for the gesture. “Good job,” one person wrote while tagging American Airlines. Another added, “This is sick! Kudos to American Airlines!”

Yet @AmericanAir delayed my flight 6 times and finally cancelled it after we boarded the plane because of staffing problems. Then sent us to a hotel that no longer had any room available. — Valen (@Valen_cepak) June 19, 2026

Some commenters were critical of the giveaway. While plenty of people thought the giveaway was cool, others couldn't help but point out the things they dislike about flying. One person wrote, “Great... but I have to pay for a carry on.” Similar comments appeared elsewhere in the thread.

Another person wrote, “I just get 6 annoying kids on mine that remind me to always pull out.” Another user said, “This is why they are sold out everywhere,” and a third sarcastically added, “And the price of everyone else’s tickets just went up because of it.” Someone else also took on a more bitter attitude toward the gesture, sharing that when they fly American Airlines, they don’t get an expensive jersey or soccer ball, but instead, they’re “blessed with no WIFI and delayed flights.”

Overall, passengers on the flight appeared happy with the gifts they received. Meanwhile, some people watching from home or on their phones seemed more interested in focusing on the downsides of flying with American Airlines than giving the carrier credit for the surprise giveaway.