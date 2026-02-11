“There’s only one valid option for a male lead here”: Amelia Dimoldenberg will star in and produce a rom-com

Some people say that their life is a movie—but for Amelia Dimoldenberg, it's about to become literal. The online personality, who rose to fame through her offbeat celebrity interview series Chicken Shop Date, is set to use her acting chops for the Orion Pictures production.

Featured Video

As well as producing the film, she will star as "a by-the-book journalist whose carefully planned life unravels when a routine celebrity interview unexpectedly turns into a romance that makes her question everything she believes about love," according to Variety.

Producing alongside Dimoldenberg is Gloria Sanchez Productions, the company behind movies like Will & Harper and Booksmart. Meanwhile, Sarah Heyward, who was a writer for Girls, will write the script. She is also writing the script for Tango's movie adaptation of BookTok hit Book Lovers.

Advertisement

Responding to the news on X, Dimoldenberg simply said it was a "dream come true."

The big question: who will be Amelia's co-star?

While the male lead of the movie hasn't been announced, there is one particular man in mind for netizens on X.

"Let Andrew Garfield be her co-star, and you will see a rise in moviegoers," one wrote. "This is how to save theaters!"

Advertisement

"There’s only one valid option for a male lead here," a second added.

While a third asked: "If the interview subject isn’t played by Andrew Garfield, what’s the point really?"

For the past few years, Dimoldenberg and Garfield have enjoyed a flirtatious friendship, with the pair's chemistry-filled interview exchange at the Golden Globes going viral in 2023. Speculation (and excitement) then reached fever pitch in 2024, after Garfield finally appeared in an edition of Chicken Shop Date.

Advertisement

However, in April 2025, she poured cold water over romance rumors during an interview with The Sunday Times Style Magazine, where she described the former Spider-Man actor as "great."

"We're friends," she said. "I saw him at the Oscars, and he's a great guy, a great person. We've got such a great dynamic."

Still, given the pair's natural chemistry with one another, he certainly seems like the best choice to continue the rom-com renaissance. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's Anyone But You will be a tough act to follow, but if anyone can do it, it's Dimoldenberg.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



