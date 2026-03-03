Actors Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley are finding themselves on the wrong side of the internet after a resurfaced podcast clip showed them casually declaring their disdain for cats.

Back in November 2025, Mescal and Buckley stopped by Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during their press tour for Hamnet. At one point, Horowitz turned the conversation to whether they consider themselves cat people or dog people.

"I don't like cats," Buckley admitted sheepishly, while Mescal more boldly declared, "F**k cats, honestly. F**k them."

Despite Horowitz's warning that they were entering career-ruining territory, Buckley decided to go ahead with an anecdote about her own experience living with cats.

"My husband, when I started dating him, he had two cats," she said. "This is bad so I'm going to get canceled. But one of the cats was like, a pedigree model bitch. And she staged like a coup against me. I'd come home and there'd just be like, poo on the pillow. And I was like, 'It's me or the cats.'"

"I won," she added.

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley hate cats?

The clip was recently shared on r/Fauxmoi, and people were less than thrilled with this being presented as a cute story.

"Getting rid of your pets for someone is crazy. Asking someone to do that is even crazier," u/Glimmhilde wrote in a comment that's been upvoted over 14,000 times.

"And even if you have to make the incredibly hard decision to rehome a pet for a legitimate reason, why would you ever announce or celebrate it publicly...?" u/ChildhoodFederal7104 replied. "Those sweet babies don't know anything else. Moving them around is so confusing and distressing for them!"

The majority of the remaining comments held a similarly negative view towards how this interview played out, regardless of people's personal opinion on cats.

"This tells me everything I need to know about these people," said u/emptypainttubes.

"Hot take, I instinctively don't trust people who hate cats because (in my experience) it's a red flag that they hate any interaction (or creature) they don't feel like they can fully control," u/Buffy11bnl chimed in.

"I don't think you even have to be a cat person to see this as gross," added u/PM_me_shiba_doggo. "I'm scared of spiders and I would still lose all respect for someone if they said they made their spouse get rid of their pet spiders."

As for how this is going to affect Mescal and Buckley's careers? Maybe it won't. But it's definitely turned some members of the general public firmly against them.

"Me and my cats will be enthusiastically cheering on Anyone But Hamnet at the Oscars this year," wrote u/Specific-Size4601.

