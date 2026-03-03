Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Burger King CEO takes a real bite on camera—fans say he “burgermogged” McDonald’s boss

"It's over for the golden arches."

3:00 PM CST on March 3, 2026

Left: McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski taking a small bite of the new Big Arch Burger. Right: Burger King CEO Tom Curtis taking a large bite of a Whopper.
@chrisk_mcd/Instagram/@burgerking/TikTok

The internet’s ongoing obsession with CEOs trying to look human while eating fast food has taken a sharp turn in Burger King's favor.

Featured Video

After McDonald’s boss Chris Kempczinski was widely mocked for delicately nibbling his company's new Big Arch Burger, Burger King posted a TikTok of CEO Tom Curtis taking a full, sauce-on-his-face bite of a Whopper.

BK may be an underdog compared to the golden arches, but it knows an opportunity when it sees one.

Burger King "burgermogs" McDonald's

Advertisement

Following the social media response to Kempczinski's seeming reluctance to eat the new McDonald's burger, Burger King reposted some footage of Curtis attacking a Whopper on its TikTok account.

With sauce on his face, the BK CEO gives notes.

"Only one thing missing," he said. "A napkin."

@burgerking

Thought we’d replay this.

♬ tranloptruon - trân???
Advertisement

"Thought we’d replay this," wrote the Burger King account.

The video gained over 2.8 million views in under 24 hours and soon spread to X. There, one of the first instances of the term "burgermogged" appeared.

"Can't believe the Burger King CEO just burgermogged the McDonald's CEO with more aura than any corporate moid has ever had," wrote AI company co-founder Alex Cohen, adding, "it's over for the golden arches."

Advertisement

In case you're unfamiliar, the term "mogged" or "mogging" refers to any action that makes a person appear superior to another.

Curtis definitely seems to come out looking good here after Kempczinski endured a dunk spree for barely tasting the McDonald's burger and repeatedly calling it a "product." That doesn't vibe well with the younger generations, bro.

The jokes continued in the comments on the viral Burger King video.

"People are being so mean to the McDonalds CEO," said @all_about_the_rrawwr. "You have to remember that he is not from this planet."

Advertisement

"Both of these memes are now dead"

Burger King loyalists are truly having a moment after the fateful burgermogging. They've long insisted that BK is superior to McD's and are holding up these videos as proof.

"Executives pretending to be people aside, even at its lowest low Burger King has pretty much always mogged McDonalds," said @TooLateBlue on X.

They may even be getting some converts.

Advertisement

"And I didn’t think anything would ever make me choose BK over McD," wrote @commonalign.

Others are salivating over the fast food beef more than anything—and hoping for an escalation.

"Now we need the KFC CEO to do a full live stream where he works his way through a family mega bucket," @schoopydobloop joked.

On the other hand, there are those who think all of this is absurd and needs to get off their feeds.

Advertisement

"I’m sorry but both of these memes are now dead," @OsoBlanc0 declared. "We will be releasing the hounds on you."

Meanwhile, @JamesonZaballos called the spectacle "LeBron vs Jordan for dudes who spend $400 a week on DoorDash."

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

“So vile”: Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley are under fire after admitting they hate cats

"This tells me everything I need to know about these people."

March 3, 2026
Viral Politics

“Disgusting and inhumane”: Kesha blasts White House for using her music in pro-war video. Comms director says thanks for the clicks

"This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for."

March 3, 2026
Trending

Jack Schlossberg calls “Love Story” a grotesque display of his uncle JFK Jr.’s legacy in new interview

"If you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy."

March 3, 2026
Culture

ESPN’s Mina Kimes had the best response to a troll who called her a “DEI hire”

The sports analyst dusted off her Emmy award for this one.

March 3, 2026
Trending

“In the wrong for sure”: Service dog owner posts clip shooing away kid at Disneyland. Then the mom finds her viral video

"You should never post children online" vs. "leash your kids."

March 3, 2026
Viral Politics

South Park writer spearheads #SendBarron push urging Barron Trump be drafted into Iran conflict

"Naturally, Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands."

March 3, 2026
Advertisement