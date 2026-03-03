The internet’s ongoing obsession with CEOs trying to look human while eating fast food has taken a sharp turn in Burger King's favor.

After McDonald’s boss Chris Kempczinski was widely mocked for delicately nibbling his company's new Big Arch Burger, Burger King posted a TikTok of CEO Tom Curtis taking a full, sauce-on-his-face bite of a Whopper.

BK may be an underdog compared to the golden arches, but it knows an opportunity when it sees one.

Burger King "burgermogs" McDonald's

Following the social media response to Kempczinski's seeming reluctance to eat the new McDonald's burger, Burger King reposted some footage of Curtis attacking a Whopper on its TikTok account.

With sauce on his face, the BK CEO gives notes.

"Only one thing missing," he said. "A napkin."

"Thought we’d replay this," wrote the Burger King account.

The video gained over 2.8 million views in under 24 hours and soon spread to X. There, one of the first instances of the term "burgermogged" appeared.

"Can't believe the Burger King CEO just burgermogged the McDonald's CEO with more aura than any corporate moid has ever had," wrote AI company co-founder Alex Cohen, adding, "it's over for the golden arches."

Can't believe the Burger King CEO just burgermogged the McDonald's CEO with more aura than any corporate moid has ever had. bro is frame dominant with a Whopper. it's over for the golden arches pic.twitter.com/qTXnEwidsB — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) March 3, 2026

In case you're unfamiliar, the term "mogged" or "mogging" refers to any action that makes a person appear superior to another.

Curtis definitely seems to come out looking good here after Kempczinski endured a dunk spree for barely tasting the McDonald's burger and repeatedly calling it a "product." That doesn't vibe well with the younger generations, bro.

The jokes continued in the comments on the viral Burger King video.

"People are being so mean to the McDonalds CEO," said @all_about_the_rrawwr. "You have to remember that he is not from this planet."

"Both of these memes are now dead"

Burger King loyalists are truly having a moment after the fateful burgermogging. They've long insisted that BK is superior to McD's and are holding up these videos as proof.

"Executives pretending to be people aside, even at its lowest low Burger King has pretty much always mogged McDonalds," said @TooLateBlue on X.

They may even be getting some converts.

"And I didn’t think anything would ever make me choose BK over McD," wrote @commonalign.

Others are salivating over the fast food beef more than anything—and hoping for an escalation.

"Now we need the KFC CEO to do a full live stream where he works his way through a family mega bucket," @schoopydobloop joked.

On the other hand, there are those who think all of this is absurd and needs to get off their feeds.

"I’m sorry but both of these memes are now dead," @OsoBlanc0 declared. "We will be releasing the hounds on you."

Meanwhile, @JamesonZaballos called the spectacle "LeBron vs Jordan for dudes who spend $400 a week on DoorDash."

