Jack Schlossberg calls “Love Story” a grotesque display of his uncle JFK Jr.’s legacy in new interview

Jack Schlossberg once again went after Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, and this time he did it on national television.

During a March 1 interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the nephew of John F. Kennedy criticized the FX series and its producer, Ryan Murphy, in blunt terms.

The show premiered on Feb 12 on FX and Hulu, and Schlossberg said it offered little value. Instead, he framed it as a project that capitalized on tragedy.

The series dramatized the romance, marriage, and fatal 1999 plane crash of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. Producers said they drew from a 2024 biography, but Schlossberg panned it as largely fictional.

Schlossberg said the series distorted his family’s legacy

Schlossberg did not soften his language. "If you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy," he said. "The guy knows nothing about what he’s talking about, and he’s making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else’s life."

Jack Schlossberg slams 'LOVE STORY' and Ryan Murphy:



“If you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy. The guy knows nothing about what he’s talking about, and he’s making a ton of money on a grotesque display of… pic.twitter.com/SQjZJQPedU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 2, 2026

He then suggested Murphy redirect some of the profits. "I would hope that Mr. Murphy would donate some of the millions of dollars of profits that he’s making to maybe some of the causes that John championed throughout his life. Maybe he would donate some of that money to the JFK library to help keep President Kennedy’s memory alive, but he’s not. He’s making money. This is not a documentary."

In addition, Schlossberg placed the show within a broader political context.

He argued that public confusion around the Kennedy name had intensified in recent years. "I think in the last year, two years, three years, partly because of RFK Jr., but also partly because Donald Trump has used JFK as sort of a human punching bag […] there’s a lot of misinformation now and iconography being used about the Kennedy family, my family, at a time when we really can’t afford to confuse people," he said.

He also referenced Trump’s 2025 renaming of the Kennedy Center and renewed interest in the JFK assassination files. Because of that climate, Schlossberg said the stakes felt higher. "So, if Ryan Murphy really cares so much about the Kennedy family, my uncle John, maybe he would try to do something about getting Trump out of power."

He had criticized the show before

This was not his first rebuke of the show. In July 2025, Schlossberg posted on social media, calling the show dishonest.

At the time, he told Murphy, "You’re making millions off John, making a public spectacle of it, but won’t contribute any of your riches to the causes he championed, or the legacy of public service he represented."

Meanwhile, the Love Story producers defended their approach and encouraged audiences to watch before judging. They said their team conducted extensive research and relied on published material.

Still, Schlossberg maintained that intent mattered especially when dealing with a family whose history remained tightly woven into American politics.

Many people on social media agreed with him, saying that Murphy has never been respectful of the people he portrays in his work.

