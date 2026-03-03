“It sucks”: “Better Call Saul” actor working as an Amazon driver amid struggling industry

A recurring actor from the hit series Better Call Saul said on Reddit that he is now an Amazon delivery driver after opportunities dried up. In a Monday post on r/AmazonDSPDrivers, John Christian Love encouraged his fellow drivers to keep going even if it sucks, and know that he's out there with them.

Featured Video

The post drew attention to the plight of the industry.

Even "Better Call Saul" actors are struggling

In the recent Reddit post, Love included a photo of himself in his delivery fan and an Amazon vest. With a pile of packages in the background, he sent his love to everyone else struggling to make it in this world.

Advertisement

"Just want yall to know that as the actor who brought you the character 'Ernesto/Ernie' in Better Call Saul, that I too am out here delivering with you!" he wrote.

"It sucks. But 1 delivery at a time. Be blessed out there!"

Love appeared in the series starting in season one as Chuck McGill's assistant at HHM, working under the pseudonym Brandon K. Hampton. Despite his work on 11 episodes in the highly acclaimed drama, he's having a hard time finding more work in a withering industry.

Advertisement

"I haven’t given up on it, just really slow right now," he explained to a commenter. "And BCS wasn’t the breakout I was hoping."

He also says he was working on the indie film Lone Wolf opposite Lily Gladstone and Bryan Cranston, but its funding dried up and he still hasn't been paid. He's not the only one still waiting for his money, to the point that Cranston is refusing to work on it further until the problem is resolved.

Unfortunately, the issue is now tied up in arbitration with SAG-AFTRA, and lawyering up isn't going to help.

Advertisement

"Every lawyer, says the same, you want us to go after a broke company? The Producers filed bankruptcy? Hmmmmm…." Love wrote.

"They treat us less than people"

Despite going through a rough patch, Love isn't giving up. He says he's going to start his own projects soon, but that can't be easy while working a grueling delivery job.

According to the actor, working for Amazon sucks the most.

Advertisement

"I was a mail carrier, FedEx driver, UPS seasonal driver, and all of them were better — all of them sucked, don’t get me wrong, but were better than Amazon — route changes everyday, vans are crap, no culture, no real benefits, high turnover, etc," he said.

"I hate it and they treat us less than people," he added in another reply.

He's also offering autographed photos for anyone who pays for postage.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fellow industry workers echoed Love's sentiments that opportunities are rapidly disappearing.

"Hey bro, local 817 teamster here in the locations department for over 10yrs," wrote u/BruceHuffer. "I was delivering Amazon not too long ago too, the industry has dried up and slowed down so bad I’m still out of work it’s been year three for me with no work."

"I’m lost for words. I’ve been a catering chef for film nyc and at Amazon delivering," said u/Background_Corgi_538, "the industry has dropped immensely and NJ got most of the work now, but seeing actors and even teamsters here expressing how in 3 years they haven’t worked is heartbreaking."

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.