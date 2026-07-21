‘Questioning Every Farmer’s Market I’ve Ever Been To’: Viral Video Shows Employee Repackaging Store-Bought Fruit

A TikToker caught an alleged Farmer’s Market employee emptying store-bought fruit into trays for purchase. The video has gone viral and was viewed over 12 million times on the original TikTok account.

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@wife_mama02 shared a video recording of the alleged Farmer’s Market Employee emptying what appeared to be a box of blueberries into a tray to be sold.

And according to her, this particular farmer's market is located in Virginia. The individual was seen opening the box and completely emptying several other boxes of blueberries into the tray.

In the video, the woman wrote a caption that relayed her thoughts after witnessing the act: “You’re now sitting in your car questioning every Farmer’s Market you’ve ever been to…”

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Her followers in the comment section were both shocked and outraged as they questioned the quality. Many claimed they preferred this particular organic store for its quality but were left disappointed after watching the video.

A customer noted, “We go to the Farmer’s market trusting we are getting cleaner produce, supporting small farmers…” Another individual commented on the legal aspect of things. They said, “Lying about the origin of fruits and vegetables is illegal.”

On that note, another added, “A licensed Farmer’s Market would not allow this. Most market managers do farm inspections.” One more claimed this was fairly normal, saying, “It happens all the time! If there are stickers on food, it wasn’t locally grown.”

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Many others added their qualms in the comment section of the viral TikTok video. Shortly after, the woman revealed she reached out to the Virginia Farmer’s Market directly. In two separate videos, she recorded their responses over text.

The Farmer's Market Employee's Identity Remains Unknown, but the Produce's Origin Has Been Explained

The TikToker did not reveal the identity of the alleged Farmer’s Market employee. But she did share the responses of the store over text on her TikTok account. According to the store's response, the practice was intentional due to sourcing challenges, which she said were explained further in the messages.

According to the text messages, the freezes and drought in the mid-Atlantic have imposed a set of challenges for the store to locally source its produce.

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But the produce isn’t bought from another store; rather, it is sourced from smaller farms known as ‘clam shells.” These shells are apparently convenient and well-stacked, and do not leave room for mold or fungus to develop.

Finally, the text shared by a store representative mentioned that if a particular batch of produce is recalled, the company immediately pulls the produce from that particular batch or supplier.



The details above are a reflection of the videos shared by @wife_mama02 on TikTok. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.