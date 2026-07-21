A video of a confrontation between a University of Central Florida student and a campus police officer is circulating online after the student repeatedly corrected the officer's use of pronouns. In a clip making the rounds online, and shared by the California Post on X, the student, who appears to have blue hair, can be seen screaming "she" multiple times while jumping up and down, suggesting those are the pronouns they prefer. Shortly after, a campus police officer approaches the scene, and it only gets worse from there.

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Viral police body cam video appears to show a self-described transgender student freaking out on a campus police officer for “misgendering” him — and then being hauled away in cuffs. https://t.co/AAIQURpd9k pic.twitter.com/S3blYehuBG — California Post (@californiapost) July 21, 2026

The Student Reportedly Attends the University of Central Florida

As the officer approaches the scene, the student yells, "Why do you let those kids get away with this? They are not supposed to be here." The New York Post has since identified the student as a 27-year-old who attends the University of Central Florida.

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The officer then replies, "If you don't lower your voice, I am going to put handcuffs on you and take you to a Baker Act facility." As the officer begins telling the student again to lower their voice, the student interrupts, responding, "F--king try it." The officer then asks, "Are you threatening me?"

The officer then calls for backup and tells the person on the other end of the line that the student, referring to them as "he," is having what the officer describes as a breakdown. That prompts the student to repeatedly scream, "She!" before adding, "Just say the right pronouns."

In the bodycam footage, the officer can then be seen pulling out what appears to be pepper spray. Realizing what it is, the student then flinches when they see it, and the officer tells them to get on the ground. Instead of complying, now the student, who appears to be frightened by the mace, begins yelling at the officer, "Leave me alone!"

There is no reason for this interaction to have wasted our tax dollars. It is not hard to respect other humans, even when you don’t understand. It would bother you if someone called you by the wrong name, right? SHE is not asking a lot and the officer is not deescalating. — JD (@idcojd) July 21, 2026

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Moments later, the student agrees to calm down presumably to avoid being maced, but as the officer continues calling for help and suggests the student be taken away, the officer again refers to the student as "he" prompting the student to once again yell, "She!"

Later on in the clip, the student can be seen in handcuffs being placed into the back of a police cruiser. According to the New York Post, the footage was recorded in February 2025 but wasn't released until mid-July 2026 by Blue TV, which is why it's now going viral.

While many commenters questioned the student's mental health, others argued the officer "exercised extremely poor judgment," saying he "purposely inflamed a person in the middle of a mental breakdown."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident or the claims made in social media posts discussing the video.