A Teen Allegedly Destroyed His Mom’s Kitchen Over a Request to Wash Dishes — Now Everyone’s Debating Who’s to Blame

A video posted on X by @wildfreakouts, shot from the point of view of a mother, shows her alleging that her 17-year-old son ransacked her home after being asked to wash the dishes. The clip has users debating parenting styles, discipline, and how families should handle destructive behavior.

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In the video, the woman walks through her home recording the aftermath of a fight with her son, after which she says she left the house.

"Look what Chris [her son] did to my (…) house," she says. "All behind me asking him to wash the… dishes. This is what I come home to: my… stuff messed up." She then walks across the home and shows the audience a mirror frame with the glass missing: "broke my mirror."

Earlier in the video, the kitchen floor is shown scattered with removed drawers, cooking utensils such as spatulas, tongs, a whisk and a potato masher, a kitchen knife, scissors, a hand broom, and what appears to be a power cord. However, the authenticity of the claims made in the video has not been independently verified by The Daily Dot.

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Mother says her 17-year-old son destroyed her home after an argument over washing the dishes and cleaning the kitchen pic.twitter.com/7vqQPmafwW — Pop Feed (@wildfreakouts) July 20, 2026

On X, many commenters argued that the situation reflected years of parenting decisions rather than a single disagreement over chores. "He's 17….and I bet that's your first time asking him to do any dam thing. That's 'YOUR' dam [sic] fault, clean it up," wrote a user. Another asked, "What have you done to that boy to make him act like this?"

Others in the comments discussed possible consequences for the teen. "If my kid did that… I'd call the cops so fast let [them] sit in jail for the night," wrote one. Another suggested the mom "Kick him out at 18, tell him he's got 2 options, the streets or the military."

Put him in the streets. He doesn’t deserve to live in a proper home after all the hard work you did to put a roof of his head. He needs to learn his lesson.??? — Terri Breedlove (@TerriT2070) July 21, 2026

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Some commenters speculated that the video may not tell the full story. "I know for a fact it wasn't just a request to do chores, but nevertheless the child was wrong," another user wrote. Others wrote, "Too late. The problem should have been corrected before age two."

"He's not cleaning the dishes then," a commenter joked.