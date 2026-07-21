A Florida woman says she could lose the home she inherited from her father because she does not meet the age requirement to live in his 55+ community. A woman in Florida is not only experiencing the death of her father, but she is also at risk of losing the home he left for her in his will because of the neighborhood’s homeowners association. A news video posted to X tells the story.

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This is happening in Jacksonville, Florida at a 55+ community. A 28-year-old girl was living there with her father who was ill when he passed. He gave the home to his daughter, and she wants to remain living in the community.. well the HOA has decided to enforce the 55 and over… pic.twitter.com/Xu1H90dXKG — Leah Rain ✝️????️ (@LeahRain77) July 20, 2026

Bethany Michelle is a 28-year-old woman who inherited her father’s home in a 55+ community. She lived with him there before his passing, and continues to call it home today. According to the report her 155 neighbors will have to each pay $1,000 for an assessment that could lead to the woman being kicked out of the community.

Some neighbors believe she should be forced to leave her inherited home because of the community’s 55+ age requirement. “It’s really not about this young lady,” one woman said. “It’s about enforcing the age requirements across the board. They have the right to choose to live in an HOA and bought into an HOA where it’s 55 and above.” As it turns out, this woman doesn’t fit the requirements herself. “Yeah, there are some younger people who live here like me,” she added. “But it’s okay because I live with someone who is over the age of 55.”

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Woman Says Community Dispute Has Been Overwhelming

While her dad was alive, she lived with him in the community. Now that he has passed away, the neighbors want her out. The national attention this story has garnered has the young homeowner feeling stressed. “As an individual, I am not equipped to deal with this,” she said. Some people are reaching out to lawmakers on her behalf to change the rules, but it’s still unclear if she will be able to stay in her home.

It’s not surprising that this issue has caused quite a stir on social media. Commenters expressed strong opinions. “What needs to stop? I am 55 and over and if I’m living in a community that is deed restricted for that then she has no business living there without someone over 55. I don’t know why you’re complaining. She needs to sell the house and move on,” wrote one commenter. “It’s a RETIREMENT community. Young assholes who abuse their parents and live with them til they can take their shit shouldn’t be able to take advantage,” added another.

Others were more sympathetic. “That is age discrimination. An easy win in court,” one person wrote. Another added, “Why can’t they just mind their own business if she’s not bothering anyone. It’s discrimination.”

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The case continues to generate discussion about how age-restricted housing rules apply when homes are inherited.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims surrounding the dispute, which is based on public reporting and statements from those involved.