A viral video shows a man confronting three men after he says he caught them dumping an old couch in a wooded area near his home.

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A guy is getting major love online after he posted a clip of him having to teach a few grown men a lesson in basic ethics. The clip opens with three men pulling an old, torn, ratty couch up a bank that is surrounded by trees, and loading it back into a truck. According to the video's caption, they had dumped the couch off the side of the bank, rather than take it to a dumpster where it belongs, prompting the guy to caption his clip, "Call it a lesson in being Canadian." Here's what he said happened.

In Canada, a local man caught immigrants dumping old couches in the forest right by his house. He tailed them, forced them to pick everything up, and escorted them straight to the landfill.



This is the reality of importing Third World behaviors into a First World country. pic.twitter.com/Yscwo4mKVF — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 20, 2026

Man Says He Caught Three Men Dumping Furniture in Wooded Area

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According to the video's caption, the three men decided they didn't want some furniture anymore and found a forested area to dump it. The piece they threw down the side of the hill appears to be a ripped black leather couch, which explains why they no longer wanted it. But tossing it down the side of a bank isn't the place for it, and a local Canadian who lives nearby decided to do something about it.

"Caught these guys dumping their garbage off the bank right outside our house. Chased them down and pulled them over. Made them come back and pick it up. Then made them take it to the dump," the man's caption reads on the clip of the guys hauling their couch back up the hill and loading it into their truck.

The clip has since been reshared by X user @ImMeme0 and received more than 22,000 likes within 24 hours after being reposted.

While the original poster's caption doesn't mention anything about the men being immigrants, perhaps because he writes, "Call it a lesson in being Canadian," people assumed they were immigrants, including the X account that reposted the clip. They captioned it, "In Canada, a local man caught immigrants dumping old couches in the forest right by his house. He tailed them, forced them to pick everything up, and escorted them straight to the landfill. This is the reality of importing Third World behaviors into a First World country."

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Regardless of where the men are from, some people in the comments were pleased with how the man recording them handled it. "Good on him for making them clean it up," one person wrote.

Meanwhile, another user said, "It's sad that he had to teach 3 Grown A** men the right way to function in the real world." Another, however, was quick to point out that illegal dumping isn't only done by one group of people, writing, "This s*** happens all over white trash land too, it's not an immigrant problem."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video, which is based on claims made by the man who recorded it and subsequent social media posts.