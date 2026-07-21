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‘It’s Called Teamwork’: Delta Captain Praised for Helping Load Luggage Before Flight

2:40 PM CDT on July 21, 2026

Delta Captain Gets Praised for Personally Loading Luggage Onto a Plane Due to Lack of Ground Workers

Delta Captain Gets Praised for Personally Loading Luggage Onto a Plane Due to Lack of Ground Workers

|Image Edits: (L) X/@DudespostingWs; (R) Magnific AI

A video shared on X is drawing praise after it appeared to show a Delta captain helping load luggage onto a plane during what the post described as a shortage of ground workers. The clip, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, prompted discussion about teamwork and airline staffing.

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The clip was reshared by @DudespostingWs, the post is going viral with over 650,000 views. While many in the comments are impressed by his humility and willingness to ensure that the passengers get to their destination, other commenters questioned that an airline as huge as Delta has a shortage of ground workers to load the baggage onto the plane.

One user wrote, "Why with a huge company like delta, would only one ground worker be available?" Although the post on X doesn't provide details in depth, it does reveal that the flight was two hours delayed, and judging from the video, it appears to be night time. The post does not explain why only one baggage handler appears to be present.

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Another X user explained the leadership style of the Delta captain, "FYI this is called 'servant leadership'." This may be true, because as the Captain, or head, he is willing to serve those under his care in any capacity, who are the passengers.

Should a Delta Captain be Forced to Load Luggage Because of Missing Staff?

A few people in the comments expressed their disdain for flying nowadays because of situations like this, resulting in the flying experience being a extended wait times.

This individual wrote, "The airline businesses suck! Traveling on airplanes sucks! Too much waiting!"

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Others in the comments were also worried that the aircraft's pilot might be exhausted after hauling heavy baggage around, or may injure himself. One person sarcastically commented, "Oh great a physically exhausted Pilot... awesome."

But another commenter, who apparently used to work with an airline, reassured everyone that airport staff operate like a team, "It’s called teamwork, we used to help wherever we could when I worked at the airport."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the social media post regarding staffing levels or the circumstances shown in the video.

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Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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