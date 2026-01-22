“That girl doesn’t want privacy”: Alana Hadid weighs in on the Brooklyn Beckham drama with savage swipe

Model Alana Hadid unexpectedly entered the ongoing Beckham family feud this week, and her blunt comment is quickly becoming the internet’s favorite new moment of the drama.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Beckham dropped six Instagram posts laying into his famous parents and accusing them of sabotaging his marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham, actress and daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped," he wrote.

This included his mother, Victoria Beckham, allegedly cancelling the design of Nicola's wedding dress, "hijacking" their first dance, and reaching out to women Brooklyn had dated in the past.

He also accused his family of lying about him and Nicola to the media, attacking him on his socials, and only caring about the family's image.

"My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation," he concluded. "All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

That bit about "privacy" ended up being fodder for some biting jokes at Brooklyn's expense. On an Instagram post laying out the drama, director Eli Rezkallah took the opportunity.

"Ending an eight-paragraph rant about his family’s dirty laundry with 'all we want is privacy' is all I need to know," he said.

Enter Alana Hadid, who knows a little something about Nicola after her brother, model Anwar Hadid, dated her for 18 months when he was 17 and she was 22.

In a reply to Rezkallah, Alana wrote, "Right and that girl doesn’t want privacy she’s been trying to be famous for a decade."

"We want more Queen Alana"

This new twist on the brewing Beckham family drama is too delicious for many to pass up. On Instagram and beyond, commenters raved about Alana's dig at Nicola.

"Ooo we want more Queen Alana," said @liyapepper.

On the Reddit sub r/Fauxmoi, celebrity drama lovers were thrilled to see the Hadid name come up.

"Look at my dreams coming true. The Hadids have entered the chat," wrote u/HuckleberryGlad874. "BRB I’m gonna go grab some refreshments. It’s about to get good."

"The Hadid's have made entry!" u/ladydeyana declared. "This is getting super interesting."

