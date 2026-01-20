“Children make mistakes”: David Beckham appears to respond to Brooklyn’s explosive Instagram post about their family feud

David Beckham appears to have addressed his ongoing family drama after his son Brooklyn Beckham publicly accused his parents of manipulation and dishonesty.

Featured Video

Speaking on a CNBC interview on Tuesday morning, the former soccer star reflected on parenting and allowing children to "make mistakes," comments many viewers interpreted as a subtle response to the escalating feud.

"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," he said.

"The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF," continued Beckham. "And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children."

Advertisement

"And I have tried to do the same, I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids," he said.

"You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."

Brooklyn Beckham drops lengthy statement on family rift with Victoria and David

Brooklyn Beckham publicly addressed his long-rumored family rift, accusing his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, of controlling press narratives, interfering in his wedding, and spreading what he described as “lies” about his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Advertisement

In a lengthy Instagram Story posted Jan. 19, 2026, Brooklyn said he no longer wants to reconcile with his family, explaining that speaking out was the first time he felt able to stand up for himself.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn wrote. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham accuses his parents of controlling press narratives

Brooklyn described "performative social media posts, family events, and inauthentic relationships" as routine within his family. While reflecting on recent years, he claimed he saw "the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media."

He then detailed events surrounding his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham in April 2022, writing, "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."

"Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date."

Advertisement

When he refused, he said their behavior toward him changed. During planning, he alleged that his mother called him "evil" over seating arrangements that included his Nanny Sandra and Nicola's Naunni at their table. Then, the night before the wedding, he said relatives told him Nicola was "not blood" and "not family."

Brooklyn accuses his mother of "hijacking" the first dance at his wedding

Brooklyn also described the reception as deeply distressing. While a romantic first dance had been scheduled, he said Marc Anthony instead called him to the stage to dance with his mother. He alleged she danced inappropriately with him in front of 500 guests. Brooklyn called the moment humiliating and said it tainted the memory.

Advertisement

He further accused his family of consistently disrespecting Nicola, including his mother intentionally inviting women from his past into their lives to make them uncomfortable. Although he still traveled to London for David Beckham’s birthday, Brooklyn said his father refused to see him privately.

"When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited," Brooklyn wrote. "It was a slap in the face."

Advertisement

Reactions range from support to mockery to wedding memes

Social media quickly seized on Brooklyn Beckham’s claim that his mom, Victoria Beckham danced "very inappropriately on [him]" at his wedding, turning the awkward anecdote into a meme spree across X.

Victoria at Brooklyn’s wedding pic.twitter.com/R3XvdcEDpi — WaheyStar Royco (@BuckinghamAlice) January 19, 2026

Users paired exaggerated clips and parody videos imagining Victoria's dance moves that overshadowed the romantic moment Brooklyn had planned with his wife.

Advertisement

Victoria Beckham at Brooklyn's wedding pic.twitter.com/ptNuwxD61W — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 19, 2026

Many Instagram users supported Brooklyn and Nicola. One commenter wrote, "Always follow your heart and do what makes You happy! ❤️🫂✨"

Another added, "Only people who experienced narcissistic family dynamics will understand you, others who never did will judge only." A third said, "Your spouse is the family you choose. Wishing you a lifetime of peace and happiness."

I like how Brooklyn Beckham spent 8 long paragraphs airing his famous family’s drama in detail and then ended it with “all we want is privacy” like that is divalicious — Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) January 20, 2026

Advertisement

Meanwhile, reactions on X skewed harsher. "I remember when this kid was born and it was national news in the UK," @TateTheTalisman tweeted. "Imagine being given all of that and turning out to be a talentless bum anyway."

@matthewdmarsden wrote, "Lucky for him, his parents will always love him, even after his marriage falls apart." @BasedBlondex mocked him, saying, "Wow his life must be so hard 😂"

Still, Brooklyn ended his statement on a calm note. He said stepping away from his family eased lifelong anxiety. He added that he and Nicola wanted "peace, privacy, and happiness" for their future family.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.