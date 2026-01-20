Skip to Content
“Children make mistakes”: David Beckham appears to respond to Brooklyn’s explosive Instagram post about their family feud

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

8:56 AM CST on January 20, 2026

Left: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz arrives for 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala on October 15, 2022. Right: David Beckham in a tuxedo against a green backdrop.
DFree/Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

David Beckham appears to have addressed his ongoing family drama after his son Brooklyn Beckham publicly accused his parents of manipulation and dishonesty.

Featured Video

Speaking on a CNBC interview on Tuesday morning, the former soccer star reflected on parenting and allowing children to "make mistakes," comments many viewers interpreted as a subtle response to the escalating feud.

"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," he said.

"The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF," continued Beckham. "And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children."

"And I have tried to do the same, I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids," he said.

"You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."

Brooklyn Beckham drops lengthy statement on family rift with Victoria and David

Brooklyn Beckham publicly addressed his long-rumored family rift, accusing his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, of controlling press narratives, interfering in his wedding, and spreading what he described as “lies” about his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

In a lengthy Instagram Story posted Jan. 19, 2026, Brooklyn said he no longer wants to reconcile with his family, explaining that speaking out was the first time he felt able to stand up for himself.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn wrote. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Instagram Story that reads, "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."
@brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham accuses his parents of controlling press narratives

Brooklyn described "performative social media posts, family events, and inauthentic relationships" as routine within his family. While reflecting on recent years, he claimed he saw "the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media."

He then detailed events surrounding his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham in April 2022, writing, "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress." 

"Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date."

When he refused, he said their behavior toward him changed. During planning, he alleged that his mother called him "evil" over seating arrangements that included his Nanny Sandra and Nicola's Naunni at their table. Then, the night before the wedding, he said relatives told him Nicola was "not blood" and "not family."

Instagram Story that reads, "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since. During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me "evil" because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours."
@brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn accuses his mother of "hijacking" the first dance at his wedding

Brooklyn also described the reception as deeply distressing. While a romantic first dance had been scheduled, he said Marc Anthony instead called him to the stage to dance with his mother. He alleged she danced inappropriately with him in front of 500 guests. Brooklyn called the moment humiliating and said it tainted the memory.

Instagram Story that reads, "The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was "not blood" and "not family." Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, l've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer. My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."
@brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

He further accused his family of consistently disrespecting Nicola, including his mother intentionally inviting women from his past into their lives to make them uncomfortable. Although he still traveled to London for David Beckham’s birthday, Brooklyn said his father refused to see him privately. 

"When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited," Brooklyn wrote. "It was a slap in the face."

Instagram Story that reads, "My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all."
@brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram
Reactions range from support to mockery to wedding memes

Social media quickly seized on Brooklyn Beckham’s claim that his mom, Victoria Beckham danced "very inappropriately on [him]" at his wedding, turning the awkward anecdote into a meme spree across X.

Users paired exaggerated clips and parody videos imagining Victoria's dance moves that overshadowed the romantic moment Brooklyn had planned with his wife.

Many Instagram users supported Brooklyn and Nicola. One commenter wrote, "Always follow your heart and do what makes You happy! ❤️🫂✨"

Another added, "Only people who experienced narcissistic family dynamics will understand you, others who never did will judge only." A third said, "Your spouse is the family you choose. Wishing you a lifetime of peace and happiness."

Meanwhile, reactions on X skewed harsher. "I remember when this kid was born and it was national news in the UK," @TateTheTalisman tweeted. "Imagine being given all of that and turning out to be a talentless bum anyway." 

@matthewdmarsden wrote, "Lucky for him, his parents will always love him, even after his marriage falls apart." @BasedBlondex mocked him, saying, "Wow his life must be so hard 😂"

Instagram Story that reads, "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations. We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show "our perfect family." But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused."
@brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Still, Brooklyn ended his statement on a calm note. He said stepping away from his family eased lifelong anxiety. He added that he and Nicola wanted "peace, privacy, and happiness" for their future family.

Instagram Story that reads, "The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life.I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."
@brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

