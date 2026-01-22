As the Beckham family drama continues, the Internet isn't holding back on the memes.
Earlier this week, Brooklyn Beckham wrote an explosive Instagram post about the ongoing family feud between him and his parents, Victoria and David Beckham. According to the eldest son of the two famous Beckhams, his mother behaved inappropriately at his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham.
He wrote, "...my mum was waiting to dance with me … She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."
While many people online are taking sides, others are having some fun with the story. Memes of a dancing Victoria Beckham, who is best known as a member of the Spice Girls, are taking over the Internet.
You can check out some posts below:
1. What we're picturing
2. Maybe something modern...
3. ...or a little more classic
4. She wanted that spotlight
5. They are only getting more extreme
6. Can't look away
7. The creep factor is intensifying
8. It's all about the drama
9. Whoops
10. Can't unsee it
11. It couldn't have been this good
12. Dragging more '90s stars into it
13. Like Danny Zuko and Cha-Cha
14. It's all about confidence
15. "Midnight Sun" edition
16. This is the one
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.