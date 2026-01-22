Skip to Content
Memes

The internet is having fun imagining Victoria Beckham during her son Brooklyn’s wedding—the 16 best memes

While many people online are taking sides, others are having some fun with the story.

10:00 AM CST on January 22, 2026

victoria beckham during brooklyns first dance memes
@StOlafStories/X/Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

As the Beckham family drama continues, the Internet isn't holding back on the memes.

Featured Video

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Beckham wrote an explosive Instagram post about the ongoing family feud between him and his parents, Victoria and David Beckham. According to the eldest son of the two famous Beckhams, his mother behaved inappropriately at his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

He wrote, "...my mum was waiting to dance with me … She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

While many people online are taking sides, others are having some fun with the story. Memes of a dancing Victoria Beckham, who is best known as a member of the Spice Girls, are taking over the Internet.

You can check out some posts below:

1. What we're picturing

2. Maybe something modern...

3. ...or a little more classic

4. She wanted that spotlight

5. They are only getting more extreme

6. Can't look away

7. The creep factor is intensifying

8. It's all about the drama

9. Whoops

10. Can't unsee it

11. It couldn't have been this good

12. Dragging more '90s stars into it

13. Like Danny Zuko and Cha-Cha

14. It's all about confidence

15. "Midnight Sun" edition

16. This is the one

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

