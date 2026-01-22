As the Beckham family drama continues, the Internet isn't holding back on the memes.

Featured Video

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Beckham wrote an explosive Instagram post about the ongoing family feud between him and his parents, Victoria and David Beckham. According to the eldest son of the two famous Beckhams, his mother behaved inappropriately at his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

He wrote, "...my mum was waiting to dance with me … She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

While many people online are taking sides, others are having some fun with the story. Memes of a dancing Victoria Beckham, who is best known as a member of the Spice Girls, are taking over the Internet.

Advertisement

You can check out some posts below:

1. What we're picturing

2. Maybe something modern...

Advertisement

Victoria Beckham during Brooklyn's first dance pic.twitter.com/JltEozFNs4 — Ellie Varley (@ellievarley13) January 20, 2026

3. ...or a little more classic

Victoria Beckham during Brooklyn’s first dance: pic.twitter.com/8FHZkZ17mo — St. Olaf Stories (@StOlafStories) January 20, 2026

4. She wanted that spotlight

Advertisement

no-one:



Victoria Beckham during Brooklyn’s first dance: pic.twitter.com/CwpeqT8jqB — sup (@esauritaera) January 20, 2026

5. They are only getting more extreme

victoria during the first dance at brooklyn beckham's wedding: pic.twitter.com/JlYDFf54Yf — ali ? (@GlitchxAli) January 21, 2026

6. Can't look away

Advertisement

victoria beckham high jacking the first dance at brooklyn’s wedding pic.twitter.com/axjTrKo4YC — Eoin Ó Catháin (@EoinKeane101) January 19, 2026

7. The creep factor is intensifying

victoria during the first dance at brooklyn beckham's wedding pic.twitter.com/YHBQ6uJzfz — ｡˚ʚ?ɞ˚｡ (@juststraw17) January 20, 2026

Advertisement

8. It's all about the drama

“Ladies and gentlemen, please join me in welcoming Brooklyn and Nicola to the dance floor as they share their first dance as a married couple.”



Victoria: pic.twitter.com/tZ4kHytOfu — Grace (@graceyldn) January 19, 2026

9. Whoops

victoria beckham at brooklyn beckham's wedding when she hears the first dance pic.twitter.com/UIKTNu3zgY — female kendall roy (@saoirceronan) January 19, 2026

Advertisement

10. Can't unsee it

Victoria Beckham gatecrashing Brooklyn’s first dance with his wife at his wedding: pic.twitter.com/a1onP3zPFr — harry (@_hxrrybxtt) January 20, 2026

11. It couldn't have been this good

No-one:



Victoria Beckham during Brooklyn’s first dance: pic.twitter.com/h5A9hLaif8 — Jack (@bosdovja92) January 19, 2026

Advertisement

12. Dragging more '90s stars into it

Victoria Beckham interrupting Brooklyn’s first dance like pic.twitter.com/tTKWFkQyx7 — Washingtonian Problems (@WashProbs) January 21, 2026

13. Like Danny Zuko and Cha-Cha

Victoria Beckham at her son’s wedding pic.twitter.com/sNDWSanWrF — mary (@elaine_stritch) January 21, 2026

Advertisement

14. It's all about confidence

Victoria Beckham during the first dance at Brooklyn’s wedding pic.twitter.com/yYiNv6kqyD — ?Prostitution Whore? (@Pr0sttti0nWh0re) January 20, 2026

15. "Midnight Sun" edition

Victoria during the first dance at brooklyn beckham's wedding pic.twitter.com/rtoJpk2HDX — Paluzzo?️‍?|?? (@PaluzzoM) January 21, 2026

Advertisement

16. This is the one

Victoria Beckham at the first dance? pic.twitter.com/xG05ct7oth — iCod (@icod) January 19, 2026

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.