Adin Ross says he bought the “Breaking Bad” house—but did he really?

Evidence suggests this isn't true—at least yet.

8:00 PM CST on February 9, 2026

breaking bad house next to adin ross streaming
AMC/AdinRoss/Kick

Streamer Adin Ross has revealed an unusual investment, but fans believe he might be capping. Bizarrely, it's just one of many famous homes purchased to be turned into a tourist spot: Matt Rife purchased the Warren's haunted abode just last year.

In a February 8 livestream, he told viewers, "I bought the old Breaking Bad house. There was a bid on it. I outbid a few other people, but I got it. I won the bid. So I bought the old Breaking Bad house in New Mexico, in Albuquerque… My dad was so hype about it."

AdinRoss/Kick

He continued by promising to "literally make that [expletive] one-to-one like Breaking Bad."

"I’m not gonna trash it, I’m going to treat it like a monument. I’m going to probably let me, my family, friends, streamers, stream in it, but I want that property to be taken care of. That is the greatest property of all time," he declared.

As announced the purchase, at least two users in the chat suggested that he buy Hitler's house next—an odd suggestion to say the least.

adin ross stream
AdinRoss/Kick

Ross also claimed that he was "already in talks" with some former Breaking Bad cast members, and insisted that he wanted to "give ownership of that property to all the actors as well." He also vowed to never sell the property.

"Out of all the cool things I’ve bought, this beats any watch, any car, anything," he said.

Is this true?

At the time, viewers noted that the property listing hadn't been taken down, which made them uncertain of the validity of this claim. "All you guys saying cap, you’ll see. It’ll be public information when it closes,” he said. "Signed off on everything. It’s real."

However, as of February 9, the property listing on Zillow is still active. In fact, the site says that there's availability for same-day tours.

Zillow

Over on X, netizens had plenty to say about Ross' latest purported investment.

"This is what happens when streaming money meets childhood TV trauma," one quipped. "He’s either about to make it a museum or ruin it completely," a second predicted, while a third added: "He could literally resell it for a higher amount."

This comes after the property was reduced in price by more than $3 million, with Zillow asking just $400,000 for Walter White's unassuming Albuquerque home. It was originally listed at $3.9 million.

Needless to say, the infamous meth lab isn't included in the sale.

The internet is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot's newsletter here.

Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

