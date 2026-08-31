A Woman Went on Her First and Last Hinge Date — He Left No Tip, Used Instagram After Saying He Didn’t Have It, and Got in His Uber Before Hers

A TikTok video from creator @margot.lee describes what she called her first and last Hinge date, an evening she says ended with her match failing to tip the waitress and leaving in his Uber before hers arrived. She said the experience was bad enough that she canceled a separate date scheduled for the following night.

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Margot said she initially avoided dinner at a first date but agreed to it after reading her match's Hinge prompts and assuming he did not drink. Her cousin, who works in hospitality, had specifically warned her against the restaurant he picked.

The TikToker said the conversation quickly moved to her stationery business and her collaborations with clients including Pamela Anderson, Madewell, and Rosewood.

Her date responded by saying he did not have Instagram, a claim she said he contradicted later in the night by using the app at the table. "Kind of immediately just makes me feel, like, weird and sh-tty about my job," she said.

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The waitress recommended certain dishes, but her date ordered items she had not suggested, including a fish dish — despite Margot having told him beforehand that she did not want anchovies. When the waitress asked if they wanted to order more food, Margot said her date told her he was not hungry.

The man then pulled out his phone at the table for several minutes without apologizing or explaining. "I'm not exaggerating, it probably was seven minutes on his phone," she said, adding that he repeated the behavior once food arrived.

She noted that her date ate only a small amount of salad and told her the restaurant had "hustled" them on portion sizes. When she pointed out that the plates were normal size for the venue, he responded by discussing the meal's estimated calorie count.

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Margot said she began eating more of the food herself to avoid leaving too much on the table. Margot said the waitress told him he had not signed a tip. 'He didn't leave a tip,' Margot said, adding that she initially gave him the benefit of the doubt before concluding it was intentional, given his comments throughout dinner about feeling overcharged. She said his Uber arrived before hers, and he left without waiting.

Margot said she is deleting dating apps as a result of the experience and plans to rely on "acquaintance cards" instead. She cancelled a separate date as the location her match selected was too far from her and inconvenient.

Reactions to the video focused heavily on the man's behavior she described during the date. One commenter agreed with the TikToker's observations. They wrote, "This guy is red pill. There are at least 5 things he did that are red pill tactics."

Another commenter questioned one detail Margot flagged as a red flag. They wrote, "I'm not understanding the problem with paying the dinner with applepay tho."

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Another commenter shared a comparable experience: "One time I went on a dinner date and after we sat down he goes 'order whatever you want, I already ate.'"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the date described in this video, including the identity of the man involved or the restaurant where the date took place. The details above reflect the account shared by @margot.lee on TikTok.