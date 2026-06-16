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A Woman Waited 45 Minutes at a Restaurant Before Realizing Her Date Had Dined and Dashed Her — Then She Found Out He Blocked Her Too

By Reni

1:06 PM CDT on June 16, 2026

Man dine and dashed a woman while on a date and blocked her 45 minutes later.

Man dine and dashed a woman while on a date and blocked her 45 minutes later.

|Image Credit: X | @raphousetv2

A video of a woman who says a man walked out on their date without paying has gone viral on X. According to the video shared by @raphousetv2 on X, the woman was later blocked by him. They were on a date together until he disappeared for 45 minutes. 

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The woman said the two had been watching a game at the restaurant and enjoying themselves before he excused himself to use the bathroom. 

She patiently waited for him to return to the table, but 45 minutes later, she knew that she had been dine and dashed by the man. She appeared emotional in the clip.

She was quickly back with an alleged waitress from the restaurant. When the woman explained that she was possibly the first to have experienced what she did, the waitress was in disbelief. 

The waitress said, “(It) makes no sense…Look at her, she’s gorge(ous).” The woman was gushing and also joined in on the disbelief bandwagon. Shortly after, the waitress told the woman that he didn’t deserve her. 

In a later part of the video, the woman discovered she had been blocked by the man. About it, she said, “I don’t know if I should laugh or cry…He had the audacity to block me.” 

As soon as those words left her mouth, the woman chuckled and said this was probably just part of dating at 43. The woman continued to enjoy her drink and looked forward to enjoying the rest of her evening with a good meal that was paid for. 

X Was Divided After the Man Dine and Dashed a Woman 

While the exact origin of the video remains unknown, the video shared by @raphousetv2 surpassed 125,000 views on X. Many were conflicted by the situation. 

Some users alleged that the woman probably said or did something during the date that resulted in him ditching and later blocking her. However, others fiercely defended the woman and said, “That’s not a good feeling, and that’s OK if she doesn’t feel OK.”

Similarly, another person suggested another way this could have gone. The user said, “If you want to leave a date early…just tell the person, ‘I ain’t feeling this.’ Pay your share and dip.”

The details in this article are a reflection of the video shared by @raphousetv2 on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these details. The names and locations mentioned are unconfirmed.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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