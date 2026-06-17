A woman caused a stir when she refused to pay a group of men who spent six hours pressure cleaning her home according to a video posted on X.

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NEW: A woman hired a pressure washing crew for her driveway and house, then refused to pay after they spent six hours cleaning it.



The crew was one paycheck away from homelessness and needed the money for rent.



She claimed she didn’t think the house was that bad.



They did the… pic.twitter.com/E86ODD8fFG — Tironianae ?? Z. - Ultra Verbum Vincet (@Tironianae) June 16, 2026

The video sparked debate as viewers weighed in on the payment dispute

If you’ve ever operated a power washing machine before, you’d know that it’s hard work. It’s not a task that can be completed quickly. The men who spent hours working on her home were devastated when she refused to pay them.

According to the workers, the payment was needed to avoid housing-related financial difficulties. “We’re going to get kicked out of our house because we don’t got our rent,” one of the workers said. “We came to do this job for you. So guess what? When we get kicked out, it’s on you, ma’am. I want you to go in and lay down and think about that.”

The video shows the woman continuing to sort through her vehicle as the workers spoke. She sorted through her car, and eventually walked over to document the workers license plate number. During the exchange, a worker said, "Thank you for making us homeless." The worker added that 7 people will be homeless because they can’t afford to pay their rent.

The job took six hours to complete and ended without payment. It’s not surprising that the men who worked on it were audibly angry at the woman who refused to pay. Throughout the video, the woman appeared calm and did not visibly react to the workers' comments.

The woman claimed the house wasn’t in bad shape, and didn’t feel they deserved the amount of money she originally agreed to pay. The video prompted discussion on X.

“They did the full job. She got the clean house. They got zero,” wrote the original poster on X. “This is why honest contractors keep getting played. We need a public blacklist for customers like her.”

“Always do a before-and-after photo and a quick video to show you and your crew doing the job. The US needs ultra fast track courts for disputes that are very easily proved, and the non-payer needs to pay what's owed, plus a big fine,” suggested one user in the comment section. Another added, “Here in the 'People's Democratic Republic of Illinois, ' it's called Theft of Services. An arrestable offense.”

Some people felt there was more to the story. “I normally don’t pay in advance for handyman services, but in this case, maybe they need to get their money up front. It’s not like they can reclaim their services. Six hours seems a little excessive for a pressure wash,” a user wrote. “Why would you not collect the majority of the amount due up front and the remainder at the end?,” asked another.

The video generated debate, with some viewers siding with the workers and others questioning whether additional context was missing.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or the circumstances surrounding the payment dispute.