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A Woman Built a $50 Ice Cream Order, Claimed She Had No Cash, Asked for It Free, and Tossed the Cone When They Said No — TikTok Watched the Whole Thing

By Reni

3:26 AM CDT on June 12, 2026

Woman ordered ice cream for $50 and asked if she could have it for free.

Woman ordered ice cream for $50 and asked if she could have it for free.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @foehammer3.0

A woman ordered ice cream for $50 and asked the store employees if she could have it for free. But when they refused, she threw it away and walked out of the store. The video was shared by a user on TikTok who goes by @foehammer3.0

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The TikToker claimed to have witnessed the incident at a Mexican ice cream and taco shop. The TikToker described the shop as appearing to be run by two Hispanic women, though the Daily Dot could not confirm the owners' identities. 

According to the TikToker, the woman hesitated outside before entering the shop. When she finally did enter the ice cream shop, the woman was “uncertain” about what she wanted. 

The user said, she repeatedly changed her order before placing an order that came to $50. When it was time to pay, the woman allegedly claimed she did not have the money. Shortly after this, the TikToker began recording the incident. 

@foehammer3.0

While having lunch at a family-owned Mexican ice cream and taco shop, I witnessed an incident that left a strong impression on me. The business appeared to be operated by two Hispanic women who spoke very little or no English. A woman entered the store, left, and then returned a short time later. When placing her order, she appeared uncertain about what she wanted, repeatedly changing her selections and saying she wanted one item, then changing her mind and choosing something else. Eventually, she accumulated a large order of ice cream totaling nearly $50. When it came time to pay, she stated that she did not have any money. One of the employees attempted to communicate with her despite the language barrier. At that point, I began recording because I was concerned about what was unfolding. During the exchange, the customer repeatedly claimed that the employee had told her the order was free. (Which was dishonest) After listening to the conversation, I spoke up for the Hispanic lady’s and their business and stated that I had witnessed the entire interaction and had not heard the employee offer the order for free. I told the customer that I believed she was being dishonest and that it appeared she was attempting to obtain merchandise without paying for it. I also stated that I would remain at the business and provide a witness statement if law enforcement became involved. I pointed out that I was recording the interaction. Shortly afterward, the customer discarded the ice cream and left the store. This woman came in trying to take advantage of this business, but left empty-handed. Not on my watch. #culture #foryoupage #businessowner #tiktok #viral

♬ original sound - Noah

The footage shows the woman in a back-and-forth with the store's employees. One employee appeared to be on a phone call while the other stood nearby. At one point, the woman was heard asking if the police were being informed. 

The TikToker intervened, telling the woman, “If she calls the cops, I’m going to be a witness for them because I watched you come in here and walk back and forth…” The woman who ordered the ice cream denied the claims and asked him not to speak to her. 

The woman later said that there was a miscommunication and continued to have a conversation with the ice cream shop owners to sort out the situation. The woman attempted to return the ice cream she had settled on and told them she no longer wanted it. 

But they refused to take it back, even when the woman tried to keep the cone on the counter of the store. 

When the return was refused, she discarded the cone and walked out. 

X Had Much to Say After the Woman Ordered Ice Cream for $50 But Didn’t Pay for It 

On TikTok, the video gained over 70,000 views and quickly went viral. But it wasn’t long before the video made it’s way to X where it had accumulated 35,000 views on X as of publication.

The video was shared by a verified account on X known as @ClownWorld. Many commented on the woman’s overall behavior. 

One such user said, “The level of delusion, denial, and lack of self-awareness is astounding.” Another commented, “That’s crazy, No one should be like this.” Others alleged that the woman’s actions were intentional. 

One particular user highlighted the TikToker’s observation of the woman’s alleged indecisiveness for an ice cream flavor. The individual said, “$50 in ice cream with no wallet, she walked in knowing exactly how it was gonna end.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events depicted in this video. The details above reflect the account shared by @foehammer3.0 on TikTok and reposted on X by @ClownWorld. The identities of those involved and the location of the business have not been confirmed.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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