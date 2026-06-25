A TikToker Found Seven ‘Support Jacks’ on Her Airbnb Balcony and Says the Host Never Disclosed Them — Then She Learned What They Were Actually For

The internet weighed in after a TikToker discovered support jacks in the balcony of her Airbnb. The room was supposed to have a clear view of the ocean, but it offered her a reason for concern instead.

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The woman claimed the host did not disclose information about the equipment on the balcony and fumed about it. @lins.k84 wondered if people would get upset if an Airbnb host allegedly failed to disclose that there were about seven support jacks inside their balcony.

She then suggested that there could have been better communication about the equipment. This is especially considering she had received an email and message from the hosts, outside of the app, welcoming her to the bed and breakfast.

The woman suggested that she was feeling deceived about the conditions at the premises. She gave an example of the view from the beach and claimed it looked like the roof of the place was “bowing.”

Support jacks are generally used to stabilize a structure. Given that, the influencer questioned whether she had been misled about the safety of the unit.

The woman did reach out to the hosts, who informed her about spindle replacements in the balcony. Spindles are also essentially used for support, like the support jacks.

According to the influencer, two such spindles were in the process of being replaced, hence the additional equipment. Now, when the woman googled these particular pieces of equipment, she learned that they were ‘shore jacks.’

She also learned that shore jacks require a structural engineer to install. The metal poles on the balcony were not her only concern.

The woman mentioned other problems with the residence, including several items that were broken.. However, one of her biggest concerns was that the view and balcony did not match what she had expected based on the listing.

The Internet Weighs In on Support Jacks in the Balcony

On TikTok, the video had drawn 18,000 views as of publication and sparked concern among her followers. Many expressed safety concerns especially with the equipment. Many mentioned that such materials shouldn’t exist on a balcony.

One such individual commented, “support beams shouldn’t be on that balcony. It is supporting the balcony above.” Another user made a pun on the phrase 'weighing in,' joking: “Looks like the upstairs is weighing [in] on the situation.”

You rent an Airbnb with a view of the ocean, thinking this is going to be your paradise stay. The issue is the balcony has support jacks on it, so there’s a structural issue. The owner did not disclose that they were there. What do you do? Do you get a refund or just finish your… pic.twitter.com/N1H0VELVMA — Misy7 (@MisyDP) June 24, 2026

The creator responded saying, “That’s a good one. It was trying to; the roof was bowing.” Others suggested contacting Airbnb directly, which the influencer said she had done, though she did not confirm whether the company had responded.

The video was reshared on X via a verified account @MisyDP and gained over 111,000 views. Reactions on X were more dismissive of her concerns. One commenter wrote, “You’re at an Airbnb, it’s a few days…” Similarly, another suggested, “You should just go to the beach and chill.”