Not all children are entirely selfish for gifts on their special day. A video shared on the X by @HumanityChad shows a birthday boy who chose to celebrate his third year by eating breakfast with the garbage collectors who pass by his street.

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The video begins with a boy dressed in red pajamas standing in front of a small table prepared with an assortment of finger food, a birthday cake, a bottle of juice, plastic cups, and garbage truck toys! Eagerly awaiting the arrival of the garbage collectors, the birthday boy spots them coming around the corner and begins to wave.

As the garbage collectors step off the truck toward the child near the table of snacks and toys, you immediately get the sense that they've built a friendship. Isn't it ironic how a profession that is often despised by many adults is seen as admirable in the eyes of children?

A three-year-old boy touched thousands of people after choosing to celebrate his birthday by having breakfast with the garbage collectors who worked on his street. ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/hiwfg1QCbS — Restoring Your Faith in Humanity (@HumanityChad) June 19, 2026

Keeping the streets clean! For a child, there's a sense of pride and honor in that, much like they would attribute to a superhero keeping the world safe. As the men stepped off the truck, the boy was seen embracing them both with hugs. One man even took out his phone to record the heartwarming moment.

In a world where everyone is consumed with outdoing the next person, winning by any means necessary, and attaining all the fortune and fame life has to offer, it's refreshing to see the simplicity of success from a child's perspective.

The Birthday Boy Isn't the Only Child Who Idolizes Garbage Collectors

There are countless videos of children who find something fascinating about garbage collectors. Ironically, a video from ABC News shared a story of another three-year-old boy who is also captivated with the lives of sanitation workers. While we may pity someone in that career, these men and women are the backbone of our societies. Without them, our communities would be messy, chaotic, and overrun with rodents.

One person commented: "This is why the scriptures tell us to be like little children. So pure, so unsullied by the hate and selfishness that is so commonplace in our lives today! God bless his little heart! We need more of this love in the world!"

Another commenter understood the assignment and wrote, "These guys are heroes to this boy. He's three and that truck is the coolest thing in his world. Yay for the parents for supporting his excitement."