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A Moroccan Man Has Surprising Interaction With United States Police Officer

2:10 PM CDT on June 19, 2026

Man has more in common with police that stopped him than he realized

Man has more in common with police that stopped him than he realized

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A video shared on X is drawing attention after it captured an unexpected interaction between a tourist from Morocco and a New York police officer.

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The man was visiting New York City's Times Square when he began recording himself speaking in Arabic while walking down the street. The city's bright lights and towering buildings can be seen in the background as he takes in the experience.

The video shows the tourist smiling and speaking enthusiastically as he explores one of the country's most visited destinations.

Viewers Questioned Whether the Chance Encounter Was Too Good to Be True

We’ve all seen people record themselves while they are walking down the street. However, for this man, he had an unexpected run-in with the police. While shooting his happy video, an officer told the man to stop filming. He said there was no filming in the area they were in. This seems strange, right? Regardless, the man took it in stride.

In the video posted to X, the officer asks him where he is from. When he answers Morocco, the policeman starts speaking in Arabic, too. As it turns out, they were both from the same country. What a small world!

“A Moroccan was filming on the streets of the USA when a cop told him he couldn't record,” the video caption read. “The situation changed when the officer asked him where he was from—it turned out the cop WAS MOROCCAN TOO.”

The pair then put their arms around each other and continue to speak their native language. The man is thrilled to have encountered someone from the same area as him. They laugh together, and seem to be having the time of their lives. 

The video drew skepticism from some X users, who questioned whether the encounter was genuine. Several commenters noted that people frequently film in Times Square without being told to stop.

“It's a setup to get likes, don't believe a thing, Bro,” wrote one X user. Another chimed in, “But the video doesn't seem real and he doesn't have a rat face.”

Another user wrote, “Fake AF!” and another penned, “Bro really thought he cooked with that post... meanwhile the kitchen's on fire and the smoke alarm's filing a police report . Sit down king, your ego needs a timeout.”

Other people thought the video was cute. Some commenters described the interaction as heartwarming. However, the comments accusing the video of being fake were more prominent than the ones praising the video. Even if it was set up, it is still a special look at how people come together in the melting pot that is the United States. 

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the video.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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