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A McDonald’s Employee Said They ‘Didn’t Have Time’ to Bring Food to the Table — So the Customer Demanded a $8.97 Refund and the Internet Took Sides

By Reni

3:55 AM CDT on June 11, 2026

Customer demanded a refund at McDonald's after food wasn't brought to a table.

Customer demanded a refund at McDonald’s after food wasn’t brought to a table.

|Image Credit: Reference Images via Canva

A customer demanded a refund at McDonald’s after an employee refused to bring food to the table because they “didn’t have time.” The video's origins could not be confirmed, though it was shared widely after @HistorianUSA1 posted it on X. 

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In the video, which was also posted on TikTok via @sarah_conner1, he demanded a refund of $8.97.

The customer was seen attempting to explain the situation to the alleged manager of the Wisconsin Avenue McDonald’s. The employee immediately refused and said, “I don’t have the time…”

@sarah_conner1

McDonald’s customer requests a refund after his meal wasn’t brought to his table YT FlowersinTheAtticNYC #mcdonalds #customerservice #refund

♬ original sound - ?SarahConner?

The employee explained that the store was short-staffed and pointed to the floor, where tissue paper and bills were scattered. The customer cited the dirty floor as an additional reason he was demanding a refund. 

The two went back and forth over the refund request and the state of the restaurant.

Then, the McDonald’s employee said, “Sir, if you would stop recording me, I would gladly do your refund.” The customer said he was legally within his rights to record, citing Washington D.C.'s one-party consent law.

The video ends without showing whether a refund was issued. The TikTok went viral and was later shared on X. 

X Is Divided Over Whether the Customer's Refund Demand Was Justified 

Since the video was shared by the user @HistorianUSA1, the video had drawn more than 15,000 views on X as of publication. Some shared similar experiences at a McDonald’s while others commented on the situation. 

One user said, “You don’t deliver to a table at a burger place…Go to a fine-dining (restaurant) if you want to be served.” Another said, “Sometimes it’s the principle, not the amount of money.” 

A third person commented, “So, the only reason why they wouldn’t do a ‘for here’ order is because they are short people or they are very close to closing time.”

One more said, “Lots of these workers are short-staffed, just eat your food and leave them alone; they are working hard…” 

A verified user asked, “What happened to customer service and cleanliness?” The same user added, “I remember when they would bring your food to you and you could eat at a clean table.”

One more commenter added, “See, now you understand why restaurants want to fully be autonomous with no worker and customer interaction.”

he Daily Dot could not independently verify the events depicted in this video or the identities of those involved. The customer's claim that D.C. law permitted him to record has not been independently confirmed. The clip was shared on TikTok by @sarah_conner1 and on X by @HistorianUSA1.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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