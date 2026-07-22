A McDonald’s Employee Is Sharing What They Say Are Behind-the-Scenes Secrets — From Ice Cream Machines to Egg Types to a Cheaper Big Mac Hack

A TikTok creator, @noahfoundgrey, says they work at McDonald's and has been sharing a series of videos highlighting what they described as behind-the-scenes "secrets" about working at the fast-food chain. The videos have drawn attention on the platform, and then clips from the second installment began circulating on X.

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On X, users discussed the tips, ranging from ordering fresh fries to swapping egg types on breakfast sandwiches.

In the first video, the creator claimed that many customers mistakenly believe McDonald's ice cream machines are broken when, in their experience, they are often unavailable because they are being cleaned or repaired.

The creator claimed that at their location, new employees received minimal hands-on training before being assigned tasks.

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The creator also claimed their location did not offer direct deposit to employees during their first 90 days and that prepared sandwiches are temporarily held in warming cabinets to speed up service. The food, they say, is fresh and within company holding-time standards.

In a follow-up video, the employee shared more customer-facing menu tips. Among them was the well-known suggestion that ordering fries without salt results in a freshly made batch because salted fries are prepared after coming out of the fryer. The creator also suggested creating a lower-cost alternative to a Big Mac by ordering a McDouble without ketchup or mustard, then adding Mac Sauce and shredded lettuce.

McDonald's app terms of service prohibit creating multiple accounts to redeem duplicate offers. The final claim explained the difference between the chain's folded eggs, which are made from liquid egg, and round eggs, which McDonald's has previously said are freshly cracked Grade A eggs cooked on the grill for Egg McMuffins.

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The video then spread to X, where one user joked, "The other McDonald's workers are gonna kick her ass for encouraging these hassles." Another commenter dismissed the menu suggestions altogether, writing, "Nobody [cares] this much (...) about McD's to use 'hacks'… just bring back the McDLT, the Big Arch, McPizza and sell the McRib."

Others focused on the breakfast revelation. "Always get the round egg! The folded ones are nassssty," one user wrote. Another said they plan to request a round egg on future McGriddle orders.

Several users with claimed restaurant experience also weighed in. one commenter who claimed to have worked in various McDonald's roles said the egg types and salt-free fry tips were accurate, though the claim could not be verified.

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Still, some argued that requesting customized or no-salt orders unnecessarily slows service. Others asked if repeatedly using multiple accounts to redeem deals would be worth the effort.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in these videos. The details reflect the account of @noahfoundgrey on TikTok.