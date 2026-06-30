The viral video shows a truck owner describing an oil change dispute that sparked debate online over dealership practices and whether he should have changed the oil himself.

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A truck owner is going viral after describing a dispute with a dealership over an oil change that he says ended with an unexpected $150 charge. And this video, shared by @HistorianUSA1, shows why it's good to get your hands dirty sometimes, otherwise you'll end up $150 short like this man who was hustled by his truck dealership.

Dealership oil change gone wrong ?



Dude drops his truck off for a simple oil change. Hour later they call: ‘We crushed your oil filter and can’t get it off.’



Then: ‘You can’t take it anywhere else… and you can’t work on it yourself… but for an extra $150 we can fix the mess… pic.twitter.com/sCwQzutwC1 — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 29, 2026

So, let's begin by stating the obvious: this man is a willing victim of a vehicle dealership who has perfected their hustle. Many people in the comment section arrived at this conclusion after the first few lines this man spoke. He said, "So, I take my truck to the dealership to get the oil changed, right. And before you come at me for not changing my own oil, I'm not doing it. I'm not 16 anymore."

One commenter replied directly to this statement with this: "You're 'not 16 anymore'. So instead of taking the 20 minutes to do it for way less you had to deal with all this and then had to post a video of it and explain what a simpleton you are. Guess the 16 year old, like most real men, are just brighter. Peak weak men 2026."

Basically, if you're able to, get the job done personally and save yourself the hassle of someone else trying to trick you into paying extra. The video then explains what happened during the service appointment.

The creator of the video continued to explain, "Anyways, I get a call about an hour later and the guy in the dealership, he's like: 'Man, where did you get your oil changed last'?" The man replied, "I don't know. Why? Is there something wrong?" The dealership worker said, "Yeah, they put the oil filter on too tight."

In response, the video creator basically said the problem already exists, so what is he supposed to do about it? The dealership mechanic replied, "I don't know, but we can't get it off... We put every tool we got on it and it won't come off." So the owner of the truck said, "Well, if you can't get it off, I'll bring it somewhere else and they'll change it," which, in his defense, was a logical decision. According to the man, the dealership then refused.

Viewers Debate Whether the Driver Was Treated Fairly

In response to his suggestion to bring his truck somewhere else to loosen the oil filter, his dealership flat out denied him. The reason why will shock you. They said, "Nope, can't do that either because we crushed your oil filter. You can't drive it." Talk about being stuck between a rock and a hard place. But the restrictions didn't stop there.

After learning that the dealership had immobilized his truck, the owner said he would come to take a look at it, hoping to remedy the issue with his own expertise. And to that they replied, "Yeah, that's fine. But you can't work on it with any tools."

So, now the owner began to realize how ridiculous the situation sounded: the dealership can't even get the oil filter loose to change the oil, they crushed the filter so he can't drive it elsewhere, and he's not allowed to even TRY to fix it himself. With all possible options exhausted, he asked the dealership, "What do you want me to do?"

This is not different than going to a doctor to remedy a health issue, they give you a medication that makes your situation worse, and then prevent you from going to another doctor or trying to fix the issue yourself.

The truck owner finally went back to the dealership. The technician was there, so he asked him again if there was anything he could do to fix the issue. The technician replied, "Yeah, I can fix it. But it's gonna cost extra." He asked, "How much extra?" The technician responded, "$150 extra."

This was probably one of the most disrespectful attempts to hustle someone out of extra money EVER! It's really an insult to the man's intelligence. One X user commented, "I would pay to have it picked up by a tow truck and delivered somewhere else. May cost even more money but on the principle alone, I won't be giving the dealership a single cent. "

Being hustled by a truck dealership for a job you could've handled yourself is not only frustrating, but a bit embarrassing. I guess the old emperor Napoléon Bonaparte was right when he said, "If you want something done well, do it yourself."