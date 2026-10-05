A Man Ghosted a Woman After Their First Date — Months Later He Matched Her Again and Said She Was Not as Attractive in Person as Her Photos

A TikTok posted by creator @www.icarly.com___ on October 2 shows her telling a dating story about a man who ghosted her after a first date. The video drew about 70,600 views and 4,588 likes at the time of publication.

The creator can be heard saying, "If you're wondering what dating is like in the year 2026 I have story time for you." She recalls matching with the man on a dating app. She said she was between jobs at the time and answered his messages once every couple of days.

The man was "double triple messaging me," according to the creator. She gave him her phone number, and a few days into texting he asked for her Snapchat. The TikToker normally refuses, but agreed this time because she wanted to be sure she was not talking to a catfish.

On Snapchat, she sent him full face photos and videos with no filter. "This man knew what I looked like," she said. Her dating profile photos had a slight filter, but not enough to make her look different.

A couple of weeks into texting, the man asked her out on a date for Thursday. The night before, he proposed a second date for Friday, which she describes as "another red flag." He complimented her at every chance and texted "good morning beautiful, good morning gorgeous" at the same time each morning.

The first date went okay, not a bad date but was not her favorite. At the end, the man hugged her and said he would text to plan Friday. She had a 30-minute drive home, and she says he never checked that she got home safely. "Have basic human decency dude," the TikToker said.

She sent a text asking if Friday was still on but received no reply. She removed him from her contacts and social media without blocking him.

Months later, she opened the dating app for the first time since the date. The first profile she saw belonged to the man, who she says had deleted his old profile, made a new one, and liked hers. She matched with him and told him it was funny to see him there.

The man acted as if he did not know her. She asked whether showering women with compliments, planning a second date before the first, and then ghosting them was normal for him. He told her it was not, and then said he remembered her.

"I really didn't have a good time," he said, and made a comment about her appearance. "Honestly, you're just not as attractive in person as you are in your pictures."

The TikToker pointed it out in her video, "That's his opinion that's fine." She says a simple text would have been enough. "Just send me a text like I'm not gonna be offended I can handle rejection," the creator said.

She then shared her take on ghosting after meeting in person. "In my opinion, if you've met somebody in person and you've gone on a date with them and you're not feeling it, don't ghost them," she said.

She acknowledged that she had ghosted people in the past she had only texted. However, after the incident, she spent a week asking everyone she knew whether she looks like her pictures. "Be honest with me do I look like my pictures or not," she said. Everyone answered yes. Then she wished the man well and unmatched him.

The TikToker's date drew replies in the comments. One commenter replied, "Hey that’s facts that’s how this generation is I’ve had this happened [sic] to me a lot and it sucks."

A viewer recounted their own experience in comments. "I have 4 men that keep liking me on an app and then proceed to not talk to me then re like me .... over and over even though i [sic] block them," the commenter wrote.

The commenter then describes how they respond when the men return. "They make new profiles and like me again. I accept the likes and say the same thing every time ... 'oh youre [sic] back again' then let them respond then block."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this TikTok. The details above reflect @www.icarly.com___'s account as shared on TikTok. Her identity, the man's identity, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.