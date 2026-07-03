A Man Filming in Public Was Told He Would Be Arrested to Prevent a Crime That Had Not Happened Yet — He Asked If This Was Minority Report

A video shared to X by the account @Skint_Eastwood1 showed a man speaking with a police officer in the United Kingdom about his right to film in public.

Featured Video

"I'm breaking no laws. I'm not approaching people. People are approaching me," he said in the clip.

The officer issued a warning, looking at the reactions of others nearby rather than any action by the man himself. "And all I'm saying is if you carry on, then there will be issues, alright?" she said. The man asked her to clarify who the issues would come from, and she replied, "With the police."

?UK Police Threaten Arrest for “Future Crime” – Minority Report Comes to Britain



UK police officer threatens to arrest a man for peacefully filming in public, because his presence “might” wind people up and cause someone else to lose their temper.



This is straight-up Minority… pic.twitter.com/ODGxUvNYTm — Skint Eastwood (@Skint_Eastwood1) July 2, 2026

The man asked the officer to identify which law he was breaking. "Me and my colleagues have explained it many times. We can arrest someone to prevent a breach of the peace," she replied.

When the man said an arrest should only follow an actual offense, the officer told him they were acting pre-emptively. "We're arresting you to prevent it from you doing something wrong," she said, adding that officers would not "leave you to carry on winding people up."

The man compared the reasoning to a work of fiction, asking, "What is this, like, Minority Report, like, a crime that might happen in the future? You're going to prevent it?" The officer replied, "Yeah, you can prevent the breach of it."

The majority of the reactions to the video sided with the man filming rather than the officer's explanation. One commenter wrote, "'We're going to arrest you to prevent someone else from committing a crime against you.' Never give up your guns."

Some commenters questioned the officer's reasoning. "She agreed that he doesn't break the law and continues to say if he carries on (not breaking the law?) he will get in trouble. Why is she allowed to wear the uniform?" a commenter wrote.

She agreed that he doesn't break the law and continues to say if he carries on (not breaking the law?) he will get in trouble.



Why is she allowed to wear the uniform? — DerRichtige (@DerRichtige) July 3, 2026

The @Skint_Eastwood1 account that shared the video described the exchange as an example of officers responding to a hypothetical threat rather than an actual offense.

"Officers should be de-escalating and protecting lawful behaviour, not threatening people with arrest for hypothetical future crimes by others," the post read, calling the situation "absolutely disgraceful."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @Skint_Eastwood1. The identities of the man and the officer, along with the specific location, have not been confirmed.