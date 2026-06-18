Kindness still exists in the world, and fitness influencer Miss CarrieJune gifts money to random shoppers by slipping $100.00 bills into unsold store items.

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With over 5 million followers on Instagram and the founder of her own apparel and supplement brand, Minibeast, people in the comments genuinely don't think she's clout-chasing.

The video, which was shared on X by @Raindropsmedia1, shows Carriejune slipping only $100.00 bills into everyday items on a store shelf, such as Pampers, cough medication, baby wipes, body lotion, and even children's clothes.

Woman is going viral after walking around stores and slipping $100 bills inside unsold products to surprise the people who end up buying them. ?? pic.twitter.com/qgtof4y1Pn — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) June 17, 2026

At first, some people in the comments thought it was fake. One commenter wrote, "We see this but never a video of people who actually find it. She's recycling the same bill and taking it home." The same commenter continued, "Stand at the cash register and pay for someone's bill. I believe that."

What Prompted Fitness Influencer @misscarriejune to Gift Money to Random People?

If you take a closer look at the video on X, it appears that she is performing these acts of kindness in response to a comment she received that said: "Put it in the cheaper." The assumption is that the commenter advised her to put the money in the cheaper brand products, so that only the people who could afford these cheaper brands would get the surprise. That's a very thoughtful suggestion.

One individual who understood the assignment wrote: "This is such a wholesome act of kindness. Imagine the joy when someone finds $100 in their diapers or baby wipes. More people with means should spread positivity like this. I'm definitely checking every shelf next time I come to shop."

In this tough economic climate, many people are going through financial struggles. So for a fitness influencer who gifts money to others so selflessly, that's a huge win for humanity!

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on the user's account shared on social media.