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“A Little Kindness Goes a Long Way”: Fitness Influencer Gifts Money to Random Shoppers By Slipping Surprise Bills Into Store Items

7:59 PM CDT on June 17, 2026

Acts of Kindness: Fitness Influencer Goes Viral for Slipping Money Into Store Items to Surprise Buyers

Acts of Kindness: Fitness Influencer Goes Viral for Slipping Money Into Store Items to Surprise Buyers

|Image Crediy: X/@Raindropsmedia1

Kindness still exists in the world, and fitness influencer Miss CarrieJune gifts money to random shoppers by slipping $100.00 bills into unsold store items.

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With over 5 million followers on Instagram and the founder of her own apparel and supplement brand, Minibeast, people in the comments genuinely don't think she's clout-chasing.

The video, which was shared on X by @Raindropsmedia1, shows Carriejune slipping only $100.00 bills into everyday items on a store shelf, such as Pampers, cough medication, baby wipes, body lotion, and even children's clothes.

At first, some people in the comments thought it was fake. One commenter wrote, "We see this but never a video of people who actually find it. She's recycling the same bill and taking it home." The same commenter continued, "Stand at the cash register and pay for someone's bill. I believe that."

What Prompted Fitness Influencer @misscarriejune to Gift Money to Random People?

If you take a closer look at the video on X, it appears that she is performing these acts of kindness in response to a comment she received that said: "Put it in the cheaper." The assumption is that the commenter advised her to put the money in the cheaper brand products, so that only the people who could afford these cheaper brands would get the surprise. That's a very thoughtful suggestion.

One individual who understood the assignment wrote: "This is such a wholesome act of kindness. Imagine the joy when someone finds $100 in their diapers or baby wipes. More people with means should spread positivity like this. I'm definitely checking every shelf next time I come to shop."

In this tough economic climate, many people are going through financial struggles. So for a fitness influencer who gifts money to others so selflessly, that's a huge win for humanity!

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on the user's account shared on social media.

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Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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