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A Doctor Scheduled 17 Receptionist Interviews — Six Were No-Shows, One Brought a Friend, and Another Showed Up in Chanclas

4:08 AM CDT on July 1, 2026

Doctor flags unprofessional candidates

Doctor flags unprofessional candidates

|X/@HistorianUSA1

A video posted to X by @HistorianUSA1 shows an unidentified doctor recounting his experience interviewing 17 candidates for a receptionist position over two weeks.

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"I am shocked," he said at the start of the video. "I don't even know what to tell you guys."

Of the 17 candidates scheduled, six did not show up and gave no notice. Three others attempted to reschedule the same morning their interviews were set to take place.

That left eight candidates who showed up. Three of those eight impressed him enough to consider for the position. One, he said, was exceptional. Two others performed well enough to be invited back for a second interview. The remaining five gave the doctor a story to tell.

The doctor described each problematic candidate in sequence. The first arrived wearing chanclas (basic rubber sandals) rather than any form of professional footwear. "Not even like nice sandals," he said. "Chanclas."

The second candidate arrived in gym attire: a crop top or tank top, gym leggings, and sandals. "Who goes to a job interview in gym attire?" he said. "Unless you're interviewing for a gym or something."

A third candidate had attempted to reschedule that morning. The doctor declined to move the interview. She agreed to come in anyway — and arrived 20 minutes late.

"She brought a friend to her interview for emotional support," he said. The friend sat down and began asking questions. The candidate arrived in sweats and an old T-shirt. He conducted the interview in five minutes. "You should have just stayed home," he said.

The fourth candidate treated the interview chair as though it were a swing, rocking back and forth throughout the conversation. "That stresses me out," he said. "You're getting me dizzy. Stop."

The fifth candidate struggled with basic interview presence — minimal eye contact, low volume, and no visible attempt to project confidence or personality. "Speak up," the doctor said. "Show that you have a personality. Show that you're not timid. Smile at least."

Some replies had advice for the doctor rather than the candidates. "All you need is one," one commenter wrote. "Hire the diamond then tell the other two runner-ups that they were number two in a separate phone call but if things don't work out, do they still want to be considered?"

One commenter pointed at the ongoing immigrant push back and labor market argument. "And then they cry over immigrants taking over their jobs, when they don't even act like they want it," the commenter wrote.

The doctor ended the video with a list of basic expectations for anyone interviewing for a professional position. He asked candidates not to bring friends inside for support and emphasized punctuality. "Dress appropriately, please," he said. "Don't show up in chanclas. Don't show up in gym clothes. Don't show up in sweats. Come on now."

Another commenter looked back at how things had changed. "We had classes in high school on how to ace an interview," the commenter wrote. "Topics covered were dressing for success, customizing your resume, question and answer practice and writing a thank you note. Times have changed!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @HistorianUSA1. The identity of the doctor, his medical specialty, and the location of his practice have not been confirmed.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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