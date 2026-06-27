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‘I’d Hire This Dude’: Video of Man Preparing for a Possible Job Interview in a Car Window Reflection Divides X Over Appearance and Ability

5:12 AM CDT on June 27, 2026

A man using a car window to fix his hair before an apparent job interview

A man using a car window to fix his hair before an apparent job interview

|Images via X/TheEXECUTlONER_

A video shared on X by @TheEXECUTlONER shows a man fixing his hair and checking his appearance in a car window. The post implied that the man was likely on his way to a job interview and trying to make the best possible impression, which is why he used this makeshift mirror.

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Though the post did not specify whether he secured the job, the video resonated with many X users. "I bet he got it. Looks like a nice guy," one wrote. Another commenter agreed, saying, "He sure does."

"Whatever job he is interviewing for, I hope he gets it," read a part of the caption that accompanied this video that has above 4,100 likes as of publication. "He's trying and that's all that any of us can do," the poster continued.

Below this post, many commenters begun discussing how much appearance and presentation matters in hiring decisions, social status no bar. One social media user argued that one's skills should be prioritized over looks, writing, "Who cares how you dress. Can you do the job required or not?" On the other hand, several others argued that presentation matters in job interviews and professional settings.

"As someone who manages a program and interviews a lot of potential staff, presentation 100% matters to me," one commenter wrote. "It shows a respectful attitude that I will likely want on my team."

Another person said they had experience interviewing prospective employees and that arriving prepared and presenting oneself well can make a difference. Some commenters drew conclusions about the man's character from the video. "I'd hire this dude," one commenter wrote. "You can tell by looking at him that if he is treated right and accepted into the group, he is going to be the most loyal employee you could ask for."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identity of the man in the video, whether he was going to a job interview, or the origin of the footage. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @TheEXECUTlONER.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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