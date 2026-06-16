A Chicago Street Vendor Was Robbed Mid-Sale on Camera — Now Viewers Are Trying to Track Him Down and Pay Him Back

A video shared to X by @Chicago_Goofies, shows a man selling balloons and floral arrangements outside his home in Chicago when the person filming approaches in a vehicle. The man asked to see one of the arrangements, told the vendor he had cash in the car, then drove away without paying. The clip drew backlash, with several viewers offering to pay the vendor directly.

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An X user said that they had first spotted the video on TikTok, but no username or update was mentioned.

Several commenters wanted to know the location of the seller. One wrote, "I want to send this guy money if anyone knows his Cash App or Zelle. I don't care if he's illegal, what happened to him is grimey [sic]."

A man in Chicago was selling balloons and flowers outside his house when a man approached him and asked to see one of the arrangements.



The man told him he had cash in the car, but instead of paying, he jumped back into the vehicle and took off. Stealing from someone who is… pic.twitter.com/SkOBQHwYKr — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) June 16, 2026

Another user made the same request writing, "If you know where this vendor is located please DM me. I want to personally pay him. Thank you. 🙏"

Several commenters speculated that the vendor was an immigrant, pointing to Spanish-language text visible on some of the displayed items.

Responding to the speculation about the vendor's immigration status, one commenter wrote, "The immigrant likely thought he was getting shot and breathed a sigh of relief that he was only robbed."

The @Chicago_Goofies account, which regularly shares Chicago-based street footage, did not name the individual who drove off, and no arrest or police report was referenced in the post or its replies.

I want to send this guy money if anyone knows his Cash App or Zelle. I don’t care if he’s illegal, what happened to him is grimey — Tito Palmer (@titopalmerjr) June 16, 2026

One user referenced past incidents in Chicago, writing, "This is been going [sic], since the one Chicago dude was jumping a table at the grocery store, or the corner of convenience stores talk about 'Put him in a coffin' 🤦🏿‍♂️Trolling for Engagement gets you paid🤷🏿‍♂️😣."

The man who robbed the seller was not named in the post or replies. No police involvement was mentioned, and no follow-up from the original TikTok account surfaced in the X thread.

Whether the vendor in the clip has since been identified or compensated through private channels could not be confirmed as of publication.

The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @Chicago_Goofies, who reshared content from an unidentified TikTok creator. The identity of the vendor and the specific location within Chicago have not been confirmed.