X Video Shows British Tourist Teaching “Sunbed Hoggers” Lesson

Securing a spot near the poolside has always been a silent battle for many vacationers, but a British tourist is teaching "sunbed hoggers" a lesson in sharing. The video, which has now gone viral with close to 4 million views, has sparked a debate in the comment section.

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On one hand, some people are praising her actions, saying that she was justified because some tourists are greedy and entitled. And on the other hand, while some commenters agree with the reason behind her actions, they believe her approach could've been different.

But before going any further, let's put everything into context so you have a better understanding of the situation.

NEW: British tourist goes viral for removing towels from poolside sunbeds to teach “sunbed hoggers” a lesson



The woman said the same guests were claiming the best loungers early each morning and then disappearing for hours without using them



Video shows her removing towels from… pic.twitter.com/vkqy4hKOfb — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) June 22, 2026

Posted by the political news thread @unlimited_ls, the video shows the woman removing towels from multiple empty sunbeds along the poolside, then dropping them on the ground.

The video creator explained that the woman's actions were based on her observations that the same guests were reserving the best sunbed loungers early each morning. They would place a towel over the sunbed, signifying that it was already claimed. Some towels were even clipped to the sunbeds.

However, those same tourists would disappear for hours, leaving those who are actually ready to use the sunbeds without. Obviously, this can seem a bit selfish, especially if the loungers are available for ALL tourists to use.

One of the first commenters under the video said: "We just got back from the RIU in Aruba. Guests put towels out as early as 4:00 AM to reserve a chair and I can tell you that more than half of those reserved chairs went unused for almost all day. Some people would show up for 30-60 mins and then leave while others never showed up."

Another individual added, "This happens all the time on cruise ships, too. By 7am, all the seats are 'toweled'."

Did This Tourist Take Teaching a Lesson Too Far?

The majority of comments were in favor of the woman's actions. The creator who posted the video even wrote, "Staff should definitely make sure people stop doing this."

And this is exactly why some people in the comments had an issue with the way she handled the situation - she never brought her frustrations to the hotel's staff. Another individual wrote,"Her message isn't wrong but her delivery is. That'll get her a** kicked."

The truth is, if management isn't correcting the behavior, then it's not her place to touch other people's property. And that's exactly the sentiment of this commenter who wrote, "Not her job to police lounge chairs. Her objection is valid, but she should complain to management."

So, while this British tourist teaches a lesson in poolside etiquette to other vacationers, maybe she also needs a lesson in handling situations diplomatically.