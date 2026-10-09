$2 Tip On An $825 Tab: TikToker Says Customer Asked Why She Looked ‘So Mean’

A TikTok posted by creator @maggiespams.01 on June 13, 2026, shows her wearing her work uniform and answering a customer's question. The video drew about 1.7 million views and about 178,800 likes at the time of publication.

The creator wrote on screen that a customer told her, "You look so mean." She wrote that the customer tipped her $2 on a tab of $825.

In a separate TikTok posted on July 9, 2026, the creator listed her expenses. "And maybe I've lost a plot," she can be heard saying. She says she has to "pay for my car, pay for my car insurance, pay for my car maintenance."

She said she also has to "pay for my gas to get me to my work location so I can work and get money. Then the cycle starts again the next month. "It's just a circle," she said. "I'm not understanding."

A viewer questioned why a customer should pay beyond what an employer already pays. "I don't understand tipping. Why should I pay you when you are already getting paid," they wrote.

Another viewer asked why a tip is expected for work already covered by a paycheck. "I [...] dont [sic] understand this tipping culture," that commenter wrote. They then asked about paying someone who is already paid. "like why am I supposed to give you tip [sic] when you are just doing your job and already getting paid," the commenter added.

One commenter said the employer's pay is not a customer's concern and that they tipped only for good service. "Your employer not paying you is not our problem, tipping is optional, I tip, but only if it was good service," a commenter wrote.

Another addressed what dining out says about a customer's budget. "If you don't have enough money to enjoy your life how are you even going out to eat in the first place," a commenter wrote. They called dining out a luxury.

One other viewer responded to other comments about tipping and explained where servers' income comes from. "These comments talking about 'tipping is optional' are [...] crazy," a commenter wrote.

"[D]on't eat out if you're not gonna tip because servers make most of their money from tips," the commenter added.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this TikTok, including whether the interaction with the customer took place as described. The details above reflect @maggiespams.01's account as shared on TikTok. Her identity, her employer, her location, the customer and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.