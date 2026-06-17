Young NYC Professionals Share Their Rent and Salaries

Young professionals living in Tribeca and the West Village shared their rent payments and salaries in a video that drew reactions online.

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New York is known for its high housing costs. Neighborhoods such as Tribeca and the West Village are among the city's most expensive.

While much of the nation is feeling the pressure of rising expenses, the women interviewed appeared comfortable discussing the costs associated with living in New York. A clip later shared on X account FinanceDystop has generated discussion online, after three women shared just how much they're paying in rent, and how much they're earning to afford it.

Asking young professional corporate women in Tribeca how much they pay for rent will leave the average person speechless pic.twitter.com/AydFifXdat — Financial Dystopia (@financedystop) June 17, 2026

One Woman Says She Pays Nearly $7,000 a Month for Rent

In the clip, an interviewer stops women on a New York City sidewalk, an interviewer asks them how much they pay in rent. "I pay $6,900," one woman says of her Tribeca apartment. The woman standing next to her says she pays $5,800 and lives in the West Village.

Another woman is asked what neighborhood she lives in and says Tribeca, though she pays significantly less than the others. According to her, her monthly rent is $2,600.

The women were then asked what they do for work and how much they earn, given their age and living situations. The woman paying $6,900 a month in rent says she works in sales for fintech company Stripe. She doesn't seem bothered discussing her income, telling the interviewer she makes a little over $300,000 per year.

The woman paying $5,800 says she works on a product team at a tech startup but declines to reveal her salary. As for the woman paying $2,600, she doesn't disclose her income but does offer some advice for anyone considering a move to New York. "There's so much opportunity in the city," she says, adding, "Say yes to everything."

The woman paying the highest rent also acknowledges that New York is expensive but says people should focus on finding careers that not only pay well but also provide a healthy work-life balance.

WTF could they possibly be doing that’s worth $300k/yr??? — BullzOverBearz (@BullzOverBearz) June 17, 2026

While the amount of rent the women reported paying shocked many viewers, others questioned how they were able to afford their lifestyles. "Even at 300k income, you can't afford 7k/mo solo without Daddy," one commenter wrote.

Another questioned the salaries altogether, asking, "WTF could they possibly be doing that's worth $300k/yr???" While some viewers believed the women's stories, others questioned whether everything they were hearing was actually true.

The Daily Dot could not independently confirm the rent, salary, or employment information shared by the women featured in the video.