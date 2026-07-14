A video on X has commenters divided over the rights of pedestrians and bicycle riders after a man walking on the sidewalk with his dogs is told by a woman on a bicycle that he has to make room for her to pass.

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The encounter reportedly took place near a busy highway on the morning of July 13. The video appears to show a woman confronting a man walking his dogs.

During the exchange, the woman accused the man of racism. Many commenters, however, argued the disagreement was about sidewalk and bicycle use rather than race.

Woman argues with a man on the sidewalk because he won't let her bike past.



Pretty sure bikes are supposed to yield to pedestrians, even on sidewalks. People don't have to move.



What's your take? pic.twitter.com/OYXNu8ELV2 — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) July 13, 2026

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The video began with the creator speaking, "I asked you nicely. We're not doing that...You don't dictate where you walk now!" The man continued walking ahead without turning back to respond while the woman kept speaking. She proceeded, "You don't get to take the whole sidewalk bro."

However, a few commenters agreed that her assertion was wrong. Sidewalks are for pedestrians, which is why they are so narrow. One X user wrote, "Roads are for bicycles. Sidewalks are for people. . . I believe this is the law pretty much everywhere on the planet. If you don't want to ride your bicycle on the road and obey traffic laws, then cycling is not for you."

Another user said, "Bikes belong on streets...along with scooters and skateboards and any other wheeled vehicle except wheelchairs."

After listening to her comments for a while, the man finally turned around and said, "Why are there bike lanes on the street?" The exchange continued after he pointed to the nearby bike lane. Several commenters argued that cyclists should use the bike lane where one is available.

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But, apparently that wasn't the response she was looking for. She continued badgering the man after he stated the obvious, and he flipped her off, then kept walking. She continued, "Well, it doesn't matter if they have bike lanes or not. You're trying to be entitled...I'm so sick of you people and your racist ways."

The man responded angrily that he was simply walking on the sidewalk, which is probably what she was hoping for. But, notice how she ignored the fact that there was a bike lane in the street for her to ride on. She said she didn't care. Clearly, she didn't want a solution.

She responded by lowering her tone and asking him, "You don't have to scream. Why are you screaming? Why are you being so nasty?" The man flipped her off again, called her a nasty b****, and continued walking. Tensions were definitely flaring between the two.

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She continued riding behind the man while recording him. She told him she was recording him because she said "Excuse me" many times to pass by with her bike and he refused to let her by.

After they exchanged a few more words and accusations, the man ultimately let her pass by. He said to her, "Go! Go!" She said thank you and continued riding, but he must've whispered something derogatory under his breath, which she didn't respond well to.

Some commenters argued the woman could have ridden around him, while others believed the man could have stepped aside. Others noted that pedestrians generally have priority on sidewalks.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made about the encounter, which are based on the video and public posts shared on X.