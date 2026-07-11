A viral video shared on X is prompting debate after a mother claimed her young daughters were frisked while going through security at Heathrow Airport. In the clip, the UK mother describes the airport's security measures as unusually strict and says the experience left one of her daughters in tears.

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Held in her arms is her daughter, who, the woman says, was "in tears" after security at Heathrow airport frisked her. She goes on to detail all of the other security risks that have passed into the country.

‼️England 2026 where white female toddlers go through more security vetting than our invaders



You don’t frisk a toddler and reduce her to tears. Ever. We all know who the actual security risk is in the UK and it’s not her. pic.twitter.com/zXrp92PcBA — Lauren The Insider (@insiderlauren) July 7, 2026

As this is her video on her account, the woman, Lauren, has been responding to comments to clarify the situation. When one mentioned that a two-year-old could be frisked if the scanner was triggered she said, "She didn’t trigger the scanner we walked through and they tried to tell me I had to send my 4 year old ahead on her own NOT A BLOODY chance! So I walked through with both girls holding their hands and then they both were frisked despite the tears."

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Some Users Defended the Security Procedures

Not every user was sympathetic to Lauren's plight. Several pointed out how the children could have walked through on their own. "Mate you can literally see them two centimetre’s[sic] in front! Stop using your children as click bait you weirdo," said one.

Another points out, "Why were the kids upset beforehand? Could it be because mummy was making an unnecessary scene?"

It is still unclear why the children were upset prior to being frisked. But given that Lauren's explanation was that they were stopped because all three of them went through at once. The footage does not make clear what happened before recording began.

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Security screening procedures vary based on the circumstances and airport protocols. Some commenters alleged Lauren was exaggerating the incident for online engagement.

The video does not include enough context to independently verify what prompted the screening. It also sparked many comments about immigration within the UK and how that is handled.

Other commenters argued the screening appeared excessive, while some defended airport security procedures and said additional screening can occur under certain circumstances.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral video. The report is based on the creator's public posts and comments shared on X.