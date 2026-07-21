A viral video has sparked debate online after it allegedly showed a deaf customer, who the video's caption claims was eight months pregnant, having a tense interaction with employees at a KFC location. The footage, shared on X, appears to show the woman attempting to communicate with staff while also recording the exchange, with several employees repeatedly telling her to stop filming.



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The clip has prompted strong reactions in the comments, with many viewers criticizing what they believed was the employees' handling of the interaction. Some questioned whether the staff were adequately prepared to communicate with customers who have hearing disabilities, while others focused on the store's response to the woman recording the encounter.

This pregnant deaf woman went to pick up her food at a fast food restaurant & they treated her like crap because they didn’t know she was deaf & were mad she was recording her experience.They told her to leave & then an amazing worker stepped in to help & understood she was deaf pic.twitter.com/LQhHkCzAmB — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 20, 2026

The video was recorded by the deaf customer who, from the start of the video, was told by one of the staff at the pickup station that she couldn't record all the staff in the kitchen. The woman was desperately trying to voice her concern, but because she was deaf, her speech was difficult to understand. However, by the tone of her voice, it was clear that she was upset, and panicking a bit as well.

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Like many privately owned enterprises, KFC may have a no-recording policy, which was what the first customer service representative was trying to explain to her. But she, too, seemed frustrated and yelled at one of the staff in the kitchen, "I know she is!" after being told that the customer was recording her on video.

She then repeated, "I know she is, and I don't care!" The deaf customer argued back, but her speech was still not clearly expressed. At that point, another KFC staff member stepped into view and said, "You can't record her. You can't record her."

What's truly bizarre is that no one seemed to have the patience, empathy, or language skills necessary to deal with this deaf woman. And although this video gives very little context as to why the deaf woman was upset to begin with, the way the first two staff members handled the situation was incorrect.

This X user wrote, "Society in general is cruel and ignorant towards individuals with mental and physical deficits. Zero training for these instances."

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Discussion Turns to Disability Training for Restaurant Employees

The video does not make clear what led to the interaction, it's clear that the deaf woman was misunderstood, which resulted in miscommunication. Eventually, another staff member stepped forward to give proper customer service. She was very patient, reassuring, and did her best to make the customer feel understood and ensured that she had all she needed. Her presence literally changed the temperature of the conversation.

This user wrote, "That tall girl who came to help was so sweet and accommodating. She needs a raise."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the events leading up to the interaction. The claims are based solely on footage and posts shared on X.