A video shared on X has sparked discussion after it appeared to show a group of teenagers setting off fireworks inside a home. The post claimed the property was an Airbnb and that the fireworks caused extensive damage, though those claims could not be independently verified.

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?? WOW: A luxury Airbnb was left in ruins after a group of teenagers set off fireworks throughout the home, causing extensive damage. The property’s elderly Chinese owner was also assaulted after confronting the group. Authorities are investigating.



Zero respect for other… pic.twitter.com/Qfy0qRAVU6 — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) July 17, 2026

The clip appears to begin with a teenager lighting a firework inside. There is a massive explosion, as to be expected. The person recording flees upstairs as the downstairs of the home becomes engulfed in smoke. When they return, the video appears to show some of the damage done to the home.

Don’t be fooled, there is another part to the video where it shows the host allegedly confronting the teenagers. However, it’s very clearly a different home. Some people on X were not entirely sure the video was real at all. Regardless, it started quite the conversation.

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“WOW: A luxury Airbnb was left in ruins after a group of teenagers set off fireworks throughout the home, causing extensive damage. The property’s elderly Chinese owner was also assaulted after confronting the group. Authorities are investigating,” the video's caption reads. The bit with the alleged owner is likely a different video. “Zero respect for other people’s property or lives. Infuriating.”

With the misleading video and caption, it’s hard to verify if this happened in an Airbnb or not. Not having reliable information in the original post makes getting to the bottom of these antics tricky. What we do know is that the teenagers were being reckless with their behavior regardless of who owned the property.

People Were Upset by the Behavior of the Teenagers

Commenters on X had a lot to say about this video. One person wondered why the host would rent their home out to a group of teenagers in the first place. “If I had an Airbnb, there is no way in hell I would rent to a group of teenagers at all,” they wrote. Another added, “Sadly, more thorough vetting is needed—along with serious security deposits that aren't refunded until any damages are fully assessed.”

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Some felt harsh punishments were needed for the teenagers. “Prosecute them what you tolerate you teach is OK this is not OK. You need to prosecute them file charges against them,” one person remarked. Another commenter wrote, “Everyone deserves at least a year in jail so they totally ruin their future.”

Others were upset by the obvious different videos. “Those are two different videos. Please stop making stupid shit like this,” wrote one X user. Added another, “clearly you are all dipshits if you think that is the same house. ffs look at the floor.”

The video prompted discussion not only about setting off fireworks indoors, but also about the accuracy of the claims included in the original post.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the post, which appears to combine footage from multiple videos.