Women Share the Worst Things Doctors Have Said to Them, From Dismissed Pain to Delayed Diagnoses

A Reddit thread in which women were asked, "What's the worst thing a doctor has said to you?" led to hundreds of replies. The post had more than 450 upvotes as of publication and was shared by u/No_Calendar4193 in r/AskReddit. Users shared accounts of their symptoms being dismissed, insensitive comments about their bodies and reproductive choices, and delayed diagnoses.

The women in the thread spoke in detail about their experiences with doctors, including feeling ignored, humiliated or frustrated when seeking medical care. A recurring theme was the dismissal of menstrual pain and concerns about reproductive health. A user, for example, said they had been told their severe cramps and the mental health symptoms linked to their menstrual cycle could improve after having children. The commenter disagreed, saying it was not a good enough reason to have a child in the hope of treating premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

Another woman said she had been unable to get a referral for suspected endometriosis for many years.

The user explained that their doctor considered their pain only "mild," though they used to vomit and experience severe distress. The commenter said extensive endometriosis affecting several areas was discovered during a subsequent surgery.

Several users also described situations in which they felt doctors had focused on their weight, whether they considered it too high or too low, instead of investigating their symptoms.

A commenter said that when they explained their cyclical vomiting syndrome and the considerable weight loss they had experienced, the doctor replied that many women nowadays want to be thin and attractive. The user said that was not the case, explaining that they were so weak they could barely raise an arm.

Another Reddit user recalled being told by two doctors that medication had not caused her weight gain, but that depression was making her eat more. The user questioned that explanation after finding out that the same medication had been prescribed to their sick cat as an appetite stimulant.

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Reproductive autonomy was also an issue in one case. A commenter described an obstetrician-gynecologist who had challenged their decision to seek treatment for stage 1B uterine cancer on the grounds that they might later marry and have children. The commenter, who had never wanted children, eventually found another doctor who was willing to refer them to a surgical oncologist.

Pain during medical procedures was another topic. A commenter recalled having an endometrial biopsy during which the doctor became angry as they cried in pain. The woman said the doctor told them they could leave if they couldn't control themselves. The commenter said they remained quiet for the rest of the procedure.