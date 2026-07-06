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‘Women Are Not Asking for Special Rights’: Alicia Keys’ ERA Video Has X Divided Over What Equal Rights Actually Means

6:57 AM CDT on July 6, 2026

Alicia Keys speaks about women's constitutional rights in the United States

Alicia Keys speaks about women’s constitutional rights in the United States

|Images via X/OliLondonTV

A video of singer-songwriter Alicia Keys arguing that women lack an explicit constitutional guarantee of equal rights was reposted on X by @MOEatMiles, drawing debate in the comments.

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In the video, Keys said it has been nearly 100 years since the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was first introduced and argued that women still do not have an explicit guarantee of equal rights under the U.S. Constitution.

"Women are not asking for 'special rights,' just equal rights," Keys said. She encouraged viewers to share their views through the People's Bill of Rights initiative at peoplesbillofrights250.org, describing it as "not red, not blue, just you."

In the comments, many users disagreed with Keys' characterization of constitutional protections. One questioned her by writing, "What right do I have as an American that you don't?" Another argued women already have equal rights under existing law and that progressive activists were instead seeking "special rights."

Some suggested Keys was referring to abortion rights. Others argued that issues such as trans athletes competing in women's sports were more pressing concerns than a constitutional amendment.

Several also criticized the singer directly, one of them saying they no longer agreed with her views and thought she was spreading misinformation.

The Equal Rights Amendment Keys referenced was first proposed in Congress in 1923. The amendment says that equality of rights under the law "shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex."

Congress passed the ERA in 1972 but set a ratification deadline that expired before enough states could approve it. Three more states later ratified the amendment after the deadline expired, so an ongoing legal and political debate remains over whether the amendment can still become part of the Constitution.

As of publication, the amendment has not been certified as adopted by the federal government, and its legal status is disputed.

Supporters believe that the ERA would provide an explicit constitutional guarantee against sex-based discrimination and legal protections for women. Opponents, however, say that existing constitutional provisions, federal statutes, and court decisions already provide equal protection under the law. They believe a new amendment is thus unnecessary.

Keys also referenced the People's Bill of Rights 250 campaign, a civic engagement initiative that encouraged Americans to submit proposals for rights and constitutional reforms on July 4, 2026.

The campaign describes itself as nonpartisan, saying it welcomes input from Americans regardless of political affiliation rather than advancing a single agenda.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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