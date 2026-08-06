A woman shared a video of her local Walmart store while it was nearly empty. She noted that merchandise wasn't kept behind locked displays, and everything appeared organized. If you’ve shopped at one of these stores before, you know they can be overcrowded and in imperfect condition because of the foot traffic. When she shared it, she made controversial claims for why it was in tip-top shape, and they were rooted in prejudice.

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In today’s addition of “Is This Racist” ??



This lady takes us on a tour of an :

“American White Walmart” it’s location is so secret that employees are blindfolded and shuttled in and out every six hours (joke?)



For some this would be utopia, I personally do not shop at… pic.twitter.com/xZIKMCmM4j — ℳ???_?_????? ????? ?????? (@MAGA_X_Times) August 5, 2026

“Come shopping with me in an American white Walmart,” she opens the video by saying. “The first thing you notice when you walk in the door is how peaceful it is. It’s quiet, it’s clean. There isn’t a lot of shouting or animals running around.” She ended that portion of the video by making comment that many viewers considered discriminatory

“The deodorant doesn’t need to be locked up,” she continues. “You can sniff all the smells and pick out the perfect one for you. The products are available so you can grab them off the shelf.” Some Walmart stores have certain items behind a locked door that you need to call an employee over to grab for you. She appeared to be referring to stores where certain products are kept in locked cases.

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“Look at the electronics department. No police. No violence, no snatch and grabs.” She goes on to note how clean the clothing section is, saying it’s all “beautifully placed.” She continues her harmful rhetoric, saying only employees at ‘white Walmart’ do their job well. She makes more racially insensitive comments as she wraps up her video in the store.

X Users Had Theories for Why This Walmart was Immaculate

X users thought there was more to this story than the woman was letting on. The person who posted the video asked their followers if they thought it was racist, or what they described as a "utopia." ’ However, they weighed in and thought it was either a store that hadn't been opened to the public, or at least hadn’t been open for long.

A Walmart employee mentioned that this person was probably in the store before the rush started. “I don’t think it’s cause this is in a majority black community i think this is because you recorded this at the ass crack of dawn I work at a Walmart and we have our Walmart just like this until the morning rush…also we turn off the music in the morning.”

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Another person pointed out that it’s more of a reflection of the community, and that even white areas can have poorly managed Walmart stores. “Walmart is typically a reflection of the community. Visit a beach Walmart in Florida in April.”

While many commenters criticized the woman's remarks, others focused on possible explanations for why the store appeared so empty and orderly.