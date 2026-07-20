A video shared to X by the account @HistorianUSA1 shows an unidentified woman speaking from an airport while she is checking in for her flight. She explained in the video that she had quit her job in South Korea after four days and booked a flight home the same day.

Featured Video

In the clip, the woman said she was leaving Korea after one week.

"I'm with me to leave Korea after one week because after four days of working I did not like it. and I quit and left the same day. here we go [sic]," she said, speaking into the camera while waiting to board her flight.

You move to Korea for a fresh start because you can’t stand being in America under Trump…and leave after just ONE WEEK because you hated the job after 4 days ?



She didn’t hesitate. Quit on the spot and dipped the same day with her pink suitcase like “I’m good.”



The confidence… pic.twitter.com/INE5FvwhdJ — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 19, 2026

Advertisement

The X user who shared the video claimed that the move was proof that "the leftist lie that everything is better somewhere else" had failed her.

They also wrote that the woman had moved to Korea "for a fresh start" because she "can't stand being in America under Trump," and said she quit her job on the spot before leaving with "a pink suitcase."

Reactions in the replies ranged from trolling to scrutiny about the trip. One X user questioned how much the abrupt decision would ultimately cost her.

Several commenters focused on Korean workplace norms rather than the woman's politics. One reply argued that South Korea is culturally more conservative than the United States, and wrote, "No one told her that in a Korean (and Japanese) work environment that you’re expected to stay until your boss leaves, there’s no overtime and they don’t care about your feelings?"

Advertisement

The woman in the video did not specify her employer, industry, or location within South Korea, and no outlet has independently corroborated her account of quitting after four days on the job.

I moved to New Zealand with my wife after that idiot was elected the first time and never looked back. After 8 years here I would never live in the shithole country that is USA. — Emmanuel Johnson (@bcemmanuel1) July 19, 2026

Some replies were against the X user's conclusions. One commenter wrote, "I moved to New Zealand with my wife after that idiot was elected the first time and never looked back. After 8 years here I would never live in the shithole country that is USA."

Others doubted the woman's claims. One user speculated, "It’s probably all fake. She went on vacation."

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account's characterization of the woman's move to South Korea, her job, and her reasons for leaving, as shared on X. The woman's identity, employer, and specific job have not been confirmed.